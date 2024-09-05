Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Marriage 'Strained by Shift to Sleepy California' After Actress 'Pushed for Move'
Different house, same issues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are at odds – and their friction has only grown since they traded their Los Angeles address for sleepy Montecito, California.
An insider said: "It was Eva who pushed for the move. She wanted to raise their daughters outside of Los Angeles and Ryan agreed. The problem is, he's restless and needs the action of a big city."
Montecito has its share of celebrities, but they apparently don't make up for the unique friend group Gosling enjoyed in L.A.
The Hitch actress, 50, sacrificed her career to raise her family – and she has no regrets.
Mendes has said: "It was the easiest decision I've ever made."
But Gosling, 43, has remained an active A-lister, going on location to star in awards-bait films and showing up solo to high-profile events.
A source said: "Ryan loves adventure, and Eva has become an extremely private, paranoid person. They really are opposites in almost every way."
They also suggested Gosling hasn't adjusted to the quiet life – and probably won't anytime soon after luring the family to London to film his latest flick Project Hail Mary.
The insider added: "The family has spent hardly any time in Montecito this summer. That works well for Ryan, but it hasn't been great for putting down roots.
"Eva has more control in the relationship, and the kids keep them together."
As RadarOnline.com reported, this wouldn't be the first time rumors of Gosling and Mendes' strained relationship have made headlines.
There was said to be trouble in paradise earlier this year when the actress was notably absent from her husband's side at the 96th annual Academy Awards – even as Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie.
A source after the Oscars: "People were surprised Eva wasn't by Ryan's side. It was a huge evening for him and she was nowhere to be found.
"Ryan and Eva don't like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different. It just goes to show how separate their lives are."
Another insider claimed Gosling and Mendes – who share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8 – are "hanging on by a thread" as they struggle with jealousy and fight over expanding their family.
The insider said: "Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them because Eva doesn't want to.
"Eva's decision on baby No.3 might be the final straw. They could break up over it."
Still, the family of four made a rare public appearance last month when they attended the Paris Olympics.
It marked one of the first times the whole family was seen out and about together, and it was the first time Gosling and Mendes were seen together in public since they were spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner date in L.A. in September 2019.
