Why Liam Payne's Cause of Death and Mystery Over Final 'Drug-Crazed' Hours Could Stay Buried Forever — As His Desperate Dad Battles to Get His Boy's Body Home 'As Soon as Humanly Possible'

A source said: "Because of the way authorities work in Argentina, Liam’s cause of death and the lead-up to his passing may remain secret and sealed forever. In the U.K., the causes of death and the dead's final moments are laid bare in open hearings. But access to those inquests is not public in Argentina."

Payne's grief-torn father Geoff visited the Buenos Aires Judicial Office on the morning of Friday, October 18, two days after Liam's death – becoming the singer's first family member to appear in public after his shock passing.

The grieving dad mingled outside the hotel earlier to spend time with the One Direction member's devastated fans.

Wearing a navy blue suit, Geoff could be seen touching fan-left mementos, cards and artwork left for the singer who plunged 45 feet to his death from the balcony of his suite.

Shortly afterwards, a source with the Buenos Aires City police said the pop star's body had been returned to his family by the prosecutor looking into his untimely death.

It is being reported that circumstances surrounding events leading up to Liam's passing are "dubious" – but insiders say it appears the star was "going through some type of outbreak resulting from substance abuse".