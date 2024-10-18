Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity

Liam Payne’s Tortured 'Mentor' Robbie Williams Admits He Had 'Demons' Aged 31 and Feared He Would 'Be Next' As He Opens Up About Torment Over 1D Star’s Death

Photo of Robbie Williams and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Williams opened up on his own personal life when discussing Payne's death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robbie Williams has revealed his own dark struggle following Liam Payne's death.

The pop star opened up and shared how he understands what Payne may have been going through before his tragic end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne mentor robbie williams had demons feared he would be next
Source: MEGA

Robbie Williams discussed his own 'demons' in a tribute post to Liam Payne.

Article continues below advertisement

He began by asking on Instagram how to "make sense of the Liam Payne tragedy?"

"Obviously, my first feelings towards his passing were like everyone else. Shock, sadness and confusion. And to be honest as I write these words that’s where I still am."

The singer revealed he met Payne and his One Direction bandmates on The X Factor and "mentored’’ them, adding: "I use the word mentored in inverted brackets cos I hardly did anything to be honest. I just hung out with them. They were all cheeky and lovely. I enjoyed the light hearted piss takery and thought about all the times I was that cheeky pisstaker with the pop stars that had gone before me when I was in Take That."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne mentor robbie williams had demons feared he would be next
Source: MEGA

Payne plummeted to his death from a balcony on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Williams was previously in the boy band Take That before embarking on a successful solo career.

The 50-year-old continued: "Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did."

The performer also made sure to remind people that "we don't know what's going on in people's lives," before touching on his own secrets.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne mentor robbie williams had demons feared he would be next
Source: MEGA

Williams revealed he once 'relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons'.

MORE ON:
Celebrity

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

He revealed: "I still had my demons at 31. I relapsed. I was in pain. I was in pain because I relapsed. I relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons. I remember Heath Ledger passing and thinking ‘’I’m next'. By the grace of god and/or dumb luck I’m still here," referring to the Dark Knight actor or passed in 2008.

Williams then begged fans to "be kinder. We can be more empathic. We can at least try to be more compassionate towards ourselves, our family, our friends, strangers in life and strangers on the internet."

"What a Handsome Talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

During his 2010 appearance on The X Factor, Williams took the stage with One Direction.

Before performing, Payne praised the English singer, saying: "This is the one person I always wanted to perform with... this is one moment in our lives that we won't ever forget."

The group performed Williams' single She's the One.

Article continues below advertisement
robbie williams xfactor
Source: XFACTOR UK/YOUTUBE

Williams performed with Payne and One Direction on 'The X Factor'

Article continues below advertisement

Payne was found dead on a hotel's courtyard on Wednesday, and witness said he was "acting crazy" before his death.

More details have been released about Payne's final days before his death including how he was struggling to find his place in the music industry.

Universal Music axed Payne from their roster, and he was also let go by his PR team.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne was just 31 years old at the time of his death.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.