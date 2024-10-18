Liam Payne’s Tortured 'Mentor' Robbie Williams Admits He Had 'Demons' Aged 31 and Feared He Would 'Be Next' As He Opens Up About Torment Over 1D Star’s Death
Robbie Williams has revealed his own dark struggle following Liam Payne's death.
The pop star opened up and shared how he understands what Payne may have been going through before his tragic end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He began by asking on Instagram how to "make sense of the Liam Payne tragedy?"
"Obviously, my first feelings towards his passing were like everyone else. Shock, sadness and confusion. And to be honest as I write these words that’s where I still am."
The singer revealed he met Payne and his One Direction bandmates on The X Factor and "mentored’’ them, adding: "I use the word mentored in inverted brackets cos I hardly did anything to be honest. I just hung out with them. They were all cheeky and lovely. I enjoyed the light hearted piss takery and thought about all the times I was that cheeky pisstaker with the pop stars that had gone before me when I was in Take That."
Williams was previously in the boy band Take That before embarking on a successful solo career.
The 50-year-old continued: "Our paths have crossed ever since that day and I’m fond of them all. Liam’s trials and tribulations were very similar to mine, so it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did."
The performer also made sure to remind people that "we don't know what's going on in people's lives," before touching on his own secrets.
He revealed: "I still had my demons at 31. I relapsed. I was in pain. I was in pain because I relapsed. I relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons. I remember Heath Ledger passing and thinking ‘’I’m next'. By the grace of god and/or dumb luck I’m still here," referring to the Dark Knight actor or passed in 2008.
Williams then begged fans to "be kinder. We can be more empathic. We can at least try to be more compassionate towards ourselves, our family, our friends, strangers in life and strangers on the internet."
"What a Handsome Talented boy. What a tragic painful loss for his friends, family, fans and by the looks of the energy this moment has created," he concluded.
During his 2010 appearance on The X Factor, Williams took the stage with One Direction.
Before performing, Payne praised the English singer, saying: "This is the one person I always wanted to perform with... this is one moment in our lives that we won't ever forget."
The group performed Williams' single She's the One.
Payne was found dead on a hotel's courtyard on Wednesday, and witness said he was "acting crazy" before his death.
More details have been released about Payne's final days before his death including how he was struggling to find his place in the music industry.
Universal Music axed Payne from their roster, and he was also let go by his PR team.
Payne was just 31 years old at the time of his death.
