Liam Payne 'Had Wild Party With Two Prostitutes' Hours Before He Plunged 45Ft to Death From Hotel Balcony — After He Was Seen 'Arguing Over $55M Fortune' With Mystery Woman in Lobby

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's show earlier that week.

The women said they were called to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Payne was staying, through an escort service platform.

Eyewitnesses claimed a dispute arose between the former One Direction star and the women over payment, leading to their departure from the hotel around the time of the incident.

A hotel guest named Michael Fleischmann confirmed the argument over money and described Payne as upset and agitated before his fall.