Liam Payne 'Had Wild Party With Two Prostitutes' Hours Before He Plunged 45Ft to Death From Hotel Balcony — After He Was Seen 'Arguing Over $55M Fortune' With Mystery Woman in Lobby

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne partied with prostitutes before falling to his death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne allegedly partied it up with two women identified as prostitutes and had a wild time the night he fell to his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the two women denied using drugs with the former One Direction singer, but claimed they were drinking throughout the night in Argentina.

liam payne partied and drank alcohol with prostitutes from escort platform at hotel
Source: MEGA

Payne revealed in 2023 he checked into rehab and was sober from alcohol for a year.

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after attending his former bandmate Niall Horan's show earlier that week.

The women said they were called to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Payne was staying, through an escort service platform.

Eyewitnesses claimed a dispute arose between the former One Direction star and the women over payment, leading to their departure from the hotel around the time of the incident.

A hotel guest named Michael Fleischmann confirmed the argument over money and described Payne as upset and agitated before his fall.

liam payne partied drank alcohol prostitutes hotel one direction death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne tragically died after a fatal fall from a balcony.

According to police reports obtained by local outlets, the ladies also confirmed to authorities they were prostitutes.

Prostitution is not illegal under federal laws, but certain local laws prohibit it. In Buenos Aires, it is reportedly a crime to buy sex in "unauthorized" public areas.

liam payne partied drank alcohol prostitutes hotel one direction death
Source: MEGA

Payne was born three weeks premature and suffered from kidney issues as a child.

Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had left Argentina two days prior, reportedly due to frustration with their prolonged stay in the country.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation, speaking to the women present in Payne's room before his death and hotel staff.

They concluded the singer was alone at the time of the fall and likely in a state of unconsciousness due to the position of his body and injuries sustained.

The autopsy revealed Payne's cause of death was from multiple traumas resulting in internal and external bleeding. His former One Direction bandmates and family expressed profound sadness over the loss.

liam payne last photo argentina news

Liam was seen arriving back at the hotel in the final photo of the star.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, authorities claim Payne's phone, which was removed from his hotel room, will be key to determining who may have supplied him with drugs.

Forensic teams reportedly retrieved a whiskey bottle, lighter and his personal mobile phone from the building's internal courtyard where the singer's body was found.

Local police have yet to confirm what the substances found in the room are and are due to run tests on them shortly.

The forthcoming toxicology report is expected to provide further insights into the events surrounding the incident.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

