Liam Payne Exclusive Fresh Liam Payne Corpse Footage Horror: Ghouls Slammed for Sharing Grim Clip of Star's Remains Being Carted into Ambulance — As TMZ DEFENDS Publishing Graphic Image of Tragic Singer's Dead Body Source: MEGA Videos of Liam Payne's dead body being taken by an ambulance continue to circulate online. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 18 2024, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Shocking clips of Liam Payne's lifeless body in an ambulance are spreading online – sparking new outrage after TMZ released a photo of the troubled star's corpse. Horrific videos circulating online show Payne being taken from the scene of his death following his fatal plunge from a third floor hotel balcony on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal – leaving fans "sickened" and "disgusted" at the "last invasion of his privacy".

Source: MEGA Fans are outraged over horrific videos of former One Direction member Liam Payne's lifeless body being transported into an ambulance following his death.

One ghoul filmed the back of a red ambulance as Payne's body was picked up and transferred by paramedics. The haunting moment quickly hit a nerve with fans — particularly with ones shocked the photo of his body shared by TMZ earlier this week.

Source: MEGA TMZ faced brutal backlash for sharing a cropped image of the singer's dead body in its initial breaking news story.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Liam’s family and friends are horrified these videos keep being shared." "It’s not just ghoulish – it’s so disrespectful and horrific. His family feels violated on his behalf this stuff keeps coming out, and TMZ should be ashamed of themselves."

For the initial breaking story of Payne's death — which was a developing story at the time — the celeb gossip site published a cropped shot of the One Direction star. Payne could be identifiable by the tattoos seen on his arm and midsection, immediately sparking outrage among 1D diehards. A snap of the red police tent set up over the late singer's body at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires was also published.

Though plenty of eyes had already been on the page, TMZ quickly deleted the images and switched up the wording, which originally said: "TMZ obtained a photo showing Liam's body on a wooden deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby." "We’re not showing the whole body, but you can clearly see his tattoos — a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen."

Michael Babcock, TMZ's executive producer, has since defended the decision to publish the photo. He alleged that the outlet was trying to verify reports of Payne's death before the police had confirmed his identity.

Babcock told Fox 5 New York: "There's a balance, and that's obviously a conversation that newsrooms across the have – you want to be sensitive to the family and to the friends and also while working a news story." He continued: "When the information was coming in, police had not yet confirmed that it was Liam, so what was done on the TMZ website, there was an image – did not show the full image, didn't show his face – but that showed his arm and his abdomen, where he has some very recognizable tattoos, so that's sort of used as a way to confirm or to match up the tattoos at a point where police had not yet confirmed his identity. And then, once they did, obviously, that photo was removed."

"I mean, it's just a terribly horrific and sad story. It's something obviously that shouldn't have happened, and this guy had so much life left to live and you feel horrible for everybody." Payne fans ran to social media to slam the outlet after originally sharing the images on the site.

at this point no one should be surprised or offended by the tastelessness and lack of decorum by anyone at TMZ story first the victims family, kids, loved ones last. — Miss Val (@Missval_X) October 17, 2024

One person tweeted: "TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne's dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable." Another slammed: "I can't tell if I'm losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit."

Singer Alessia Cara even called the outlet "gross," while Zing Tsjeng — former editor-in-chief of Vice — said posting the edited photos was "completely indefensible." Payne was pronounced dead on the scene Wednesday after he jumped from his third-floor balcony at a luxury Argentinean hotel.

He was found with extremely serious injuries, including a cranial fracture, and was too far gone for resuscitation. Payne had reportedly been acting "erratic" beforehand, with witnesses saying they saw him smash his laptop in the lobby before he was carried back to his room.

Source: MEGA The One Direction star was reported to have been acting 'erratic' before jumping off the balcony of the Buenos Aires hotel he was staying at.

In a bone-chilling 911 call earlier in the day, the hotel owner said he thought Payne's life was "at risk" after noticing his dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol. He noted how Payne was "breaking everything in his hotel room," which was later proven as photos from inside showed a smashed television screen.

Source: MEGA Lian Payne was dropped by record label before his death.

The pics also revealed burnt aluminum foil, matches, and white powder spread throughout the space, along with a glass of champagne. One Direction released a joint statement on their former bandmate's passing on Thursday, saying they needed time to grieve over the loss of their "brother."

