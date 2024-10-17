Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne Liam Payne’s Dead Body Pictures Spark Fury and Outrage as Stomach-Churning Pictures Leak Online Source: MEGA Liam Payne fans were outraged after photos of his dead body were shared online. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 17 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Liam Payne fans are furious after leaked images of the singer's body flooded the internet just hours after his death. One Direction diehards are slamming TMZ after they included the photos in an article breaking news of the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Liam Payne was 'covered in white powder' as he fell from a balcony.

The cropped photos were shared on the gossip site as the story was still developing, which showed Payne's arm and midsection with identifiable tattoos. Payne was seen lying on the wooden deck of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, moments after he jumped to his death from the third floor. A photo of Payne's body underneath a red tent was also disclosed by the outlet.

Source: MEGA The singer was pronounced dead on the scene after jumping from a third-floor balcony of a luxury hotel on Wednesday.

The outlet quickly went under fire and took down the images after hearing the massive fan outcry. Before removing the pics, they had written: "We’re not showing the whole body, but you can clearly see his tattoos — a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen."

@coffeeychisme Former one direction star dead after fall from 3 story balcony Liam Payne ♬ drowning (slowed + reverb) - Vague003

However, plenty of eyes had already been on the site. One person tweeted: "TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne's dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable." "I can't tell if I'm losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit." An X user remarked, "No matter how you felt about Liam Payne, posting pictures of his dead body is f---ing mental."

Another said: "TMZ f---ing shame on you. Disgrace." Someone else called the outlet's actions "beyond deplorable."

Singer Alessia Cara even joined in to condemn the entertainment news outlet, calling it "gross." Zing Tsjeng, former editor-in-chief of Vice, called posting the edited photos "completely indefensible."

Fans of Payne have also been weighing in on TikTok, with one user calling the site "ghouls." Another user commented on the clip: "TMZ has no ethics. I blocked them back in ‘22. Celebs are just people too and most don’t deserve how TMZ treats them."

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene yesterday after he jumped from his third-floor balcony at the luxury Argentinean hotel. He was found with extremely serious injuries, including a cranial fracture, and was too far gone for resuscitation.

Source: MEGA Witnesses said the singer was displaying 'erratic' behavior hours before his death as he was seen being carried to his hotel room.

The singer was reported to have been acting erratic beforehand, with witnesses saying they saw him smash his laptop in the lobby before he was carried back to his room. The hotel owner even called 911 earlier in the day, saying he believed Payne's life was "at risk" after noticing his dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.

He said Payne was "breaking everything in his hotel room," which was later proven as photos from inside showed a smashed television screen. They also revealed white powder and burnt aluminum foil spread throughout the space, along with a half-drunk glass of champagne.

Source: MEGA Fellow members of One Direction shared a heartfelt tribute for their 'brother' one day after his passing.

The statement read: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing." "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

It continued: "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us." Before signing off, they said: "We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."