LIAM PAYNE LATEST: Tragic One Direction Star’s Cause of Death Revealed as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Kind, Brave Soul’

Liam Payne's cause of death has been revealed just hours after the former One Direction singer plunged to his death from a third-floor hotel balcony.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the singer was acting "erratic" in the lobby and hotel workers begged authorities to send help as they feared "his life was at risk" just moments before the star "fractured his skull."

Following the tragic incident, Payne's family posted heart-wrenching tributes to the young father.