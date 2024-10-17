Your tip
LIAM PAYNE LATEST: Tragic One Direction Star’s Cause of Death Revealed as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Kind, Brave Soul’

Liam Payne died from multiple traumas after falling from a balcony.

Oct. 17 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's cause of death has been revealed just hours after the former One Direction singer plunged to his death from a third-floor hotel balcony.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the singer was acting "erratic" in the lobby and hotel workers begged authorities to send help as they feared "his life was at risk" just moments before the star "fractured his skull."

Following the tragic incident, Payne's family posted heart-wrenching tributes to the young father.

Payne died instantly from multiple injuries including a cranial fracture.

Payne, 31, died instantly from multiple injuries after he fell 45 feet from his $300-a-night hotel balcony in Argentina.

The head of the Buenos Aires emergency services revealed that the former One Direction member had a "cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

He added: "Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life."

According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”

The former One Direction member was 'off his head on drugs and alcohol.'

In the eerie 911 call, the hotel employee feared for the "aggressive man" and said: "Hello, good afternoon. I called just now but the line went dead. I'm calling from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

"We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."

The responder asked: "Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?"

The employee confirmed the information before stating: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger.

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

Payne is the father of one son named Bear with ex Cheryl Cole.

After his death, pictures from inside Payne's hotel room show a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.

According to local media, the father-of-one had to be carried back into his room.

Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy left the city just two days prior to his death.

The One Direction alum was in Argentina alone after longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy left just two days prior.

Cassidy posted a TikTok video traveling back to Florida without the singer and stated she was "so ready to leave."

The couple was in the city to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

Hours after the tragedy, Payne's shattered family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space during this awful time."

His parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, were spotted leaving their home around midnight and left "in a hurry."

A family member spoke to reporters at the family home and said: "We're obviously devastated at the news but we don't want to comment."

Payne's family said they are 'heartbroken' over the singer's tragic death.

