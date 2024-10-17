HOT PHOTOS! Jason Segel and Harrison Ford at 'Shrinking' Premiere in LA; Tom Holland Heads to the Gym in LA
Scroll down to see what your favorite celebs have been up to this Fall season!
Jason Segal & Harrison Ford link up for the season premiere of 'Shrinking' at Warner Bros. Television Group’s party in Los Angeles.
Big Brother and Vanderpump Rules stars all collided alongside celebrity jewelry designer, Kyle Chan and Tom Schwartz, pictured with Big Brother star, Tucker Des Laurier, while celebrating his birthday on Tuesday night at Schwartz & Sandy’s in Los Angeles, CA. Guests enjoyed specialty sips and a presence of Chan's Gold Bar Whiskey as well!
Tom Holland heads out for a gym session in LA after announcing he's read a draft of the new Spiderman 4 script in Los Angeles.
- Matthew Perry Drops Weight, Looks Slimmer In Rare Outing After Shocking Appearance At 'Friends' Reunion
- Inside Glam Life of Donald Trump Jr's Heidi Klum Lookalike 'Mistress' Bettina Anderson: From Posh Charity Bashes to Republican Obsession and 'Most Eligible Single' Award
- Jenny Been Around the Block! Secrets of Jennifer Lopez's FOUR Failed Marriages Exposed — From 'Circus' Nuptials to 'Not Counting' Weddings
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Bad Monkey’s Michelle Monaghan and Rescue: HI-Surf’s Arielle Kebbel strike a pose at the Warner Bros. Television Group’s Fall Launch Celebration.
Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at the After After Party with Solisca Tequila at TAO Downtown.
Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates WARRIORS album release and launch of the Time Out digital cover at Time Out Market New York on Thursday October 17th 2024.
Ali Fedotowsky and her daughter Molly, attended the Rainbow High Colorful Creative Confidence event at Toys R Us at Macy’s in Herald Square NYC