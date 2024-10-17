Home > Photos HOT PHOTOS! Jason Segel and Harrison Ford at 'Shrinking' Premiere in LA; Tom Holland Heads to the Gym in LA By: Radar Staff Oct. 17 2024, Updated 10:05 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Scroll down to see what your favorite celebs have been up to this Fall season!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jesse Bauer

Jason Segal & Harrison Ford link up for the season premiere of 'Shrinking' at Warner Bros. Television Group’s party in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

Big Brother and Vanderpump Rules stars all collided alongside celebrity jewelry designer, Kyle Chan and Tom Schwartz, pictured with Big Brother star, Tucker Des Laurier, while celebrating his birthday on Tuesday night at Schwartz & Sandy’s in Los Angeles, CA. Guests enjoyed specialty sips and a presence of Chan's Gold Bar Whiskey as well!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Tom Holland heads out for a gym session in LA after announcing he's read a draft of the new Spiderman 4 script in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jesse Bauer

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Bad Monkey’s Michelle Monaghan and Rescue: HI-Surf’s Arielle Kebbel strike a pose at the Warner Bros. Television Group’s Fall Launch Celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jerome Duran

Taylor Hill & Behati Prinsloo at the After After Party with Solisca Tequila at TAO Downtown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BFA

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates WARRIORS album release and launch of the Time Out digital cover at Time Out Market New York on Thursday October 17th 2024.

Source: Bill Davila