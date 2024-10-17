Horrific Videos Shared Online of Liam Payne 'Plunging to His Death in Broad Daylight' as Onlookers Howl in Horror Are Branded 'Fake' and 'Sick'
Videos shared online appearing to show tragic singer Liam Payne plummeting to his death have been branded "fake" and "sick".
RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the videos features a man dangling in front of another person before falling, while the other footage centres around another man jumping from a building on fire.
Social media users are sharing both chilling videos claiming they show Payne's death plunge, but commentators are threatening to report the uploaders' sick actions.
One user said: "This is a video of a man escaping a fire in 2023, not Liam Payne," another said: "This is horrible, you should delete this."
A third added: "Sick that you should post some fake video," while a separate commenter ranted: "This is so f**ked."
The One Direction star died on Wednesday after falling from his hotel's third floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, aged just 31
The former teen idol was staying at the Casa Sur Hotel as he was watching his ex-bandmate Niall Horan, 31, in concert.
His girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 37, had been with him in South America but left days previously.
Before his death, Payne had been acting erratically in the hotel foyer and smashed his laptop.
He had to be carried back into his room, according to local media.
Staff made a panicked call to police reporting a "man aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
Shortly afterwards, workers heard a loud sound in the hotel's courtyard before the British singer's body was discovered just after 5pm local time.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said Payne had suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."
He added: "We verified his identity using the passport he had."
Crescenti told Argentine newspaper Clarin "the team saw that he apparently had a fracture at the base of the skull."
He later said Payne had fallen around 45ft (14 metres) and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."
Crescenti explained: "The alarm was raised at 5.04pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur.
"At 5.11pm an ambulance arrived and the man was certified dead.
"Afterwards we found out he had been a famous singer. Unfortunately the injuries he had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal.
"There was no possibility of resuscitating him."
Payne found fame as part of British boyband One Direction, also featuring Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.
They were put together on talent show The X Factor, the brainchild of the series' judge and creator Simon Cowell, having initially auditioned as solo artists.
They went on to finish in third place but became the show’s biggest success story, turning into a global phenomenon.
The boyband released record breaking albums, sold out world tours and made box office-hit movies.
The band announced a hiatus in 2016 as the stars forged their own solo careers.
Payne released one album and 14 singles.
