We Reveal Desperate 911 Audio From Owner of Hotel Where 'Erratic' Liam Payne Plunged to Death in 'Drugs Mania' As His Horror Injuries Are Revealed: 'When He’s Conscious, He Is Breaking the Whole Room'
In a chilling 911 call, the owner of the CasaSur Hotel expressed urgent concern that Liam Payne’s life was "at risk" just moments before his death.
RadarOnline.com has exclusive details of the emergency call made on Wednesday, where the owner alerted police about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.
The call was made before the 31-year-old jumped to his death from the third floor of the Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel.
The owner said: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."
He begged: "We need to send someone, please."
The owner then confirmed Payne appeared to be under alcohol and narcotic defects after the 911 operator sought clarification.
He added: "And we need you to send somebody urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk."
"He is in a room that has a balcony and well, we are a little bit afraid that he might do something that could put him at risk."
The owner then said that Payne had been staying at the hotel for two or three days.
Shortly after the call was made, workers heard a loud sound in the hotel's courtyard before the British singer's body was discovered just after 5pm local time.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti told Argentine newspaper Clarin that Payne suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."
He later said Payne had fallen around 45ft and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life," noting that the team saw he had a fracture at the base of his skill.
Payne, who was identified by the passport he had with him, was pronounced dead shortly after ambulances arrived at 5:11pm.
Crescenti added that there was "no possibility of resuscitating him."
Shocking photos of Payne's hotel room were soon revealed, showing a smashed TV screen and screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub.
White powder and other drug paraphernalia could also be seen throughout the room, along with a half-drunk glass of champagne.
The former One Direction star's death came as he was watching his ex-bandmate Niall Horan in concert. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy was with him in South America but left days previously.
Before his death, witnesses said Payne was acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop.
The disruptive behavior led to him being carried back to his room, according to local media.
Payne's death comes after he had previously been open about his battle with addiction, namely drugs.
He faced struggles after finding fame as part of British boyband One Direction, also featuring Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.
After releasing record breaking albums and having sold out world tours, the band announced a hiatus in 2016 as the stars forged their own solo careers.
Payne went on to release one solo album and 14 singles.
