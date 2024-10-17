Read All the Celebrity Tributes to Liam Payne After ‘Drug-Crazed’ Hotel Balcony Fall Death — As Shell-Shocked Fans Line Streets to Mourn Tragic 1D Singer

Singer Olly Murs, who appeared on The X-Factor just one year before Payne joined forces with One Direction, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He said: "We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together."

Murs added: "Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I'm truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam."