Read All the Celebrity Tributes to Liam Payne After ‘Drug-Crazed’ Hotel Balcony Fall Death — As Shell-Shocked Fans Line Streets to Mourn Tragic 1D Singer
Liam Payne's death has celebrities expressing their shock and remembering the best moments of the singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how notable Hollywood names, including stars from The X-Factor where Payne got his start, have reacted.
Singer Olly Murs, who appeared on The X-Factor just one year before Payne joined forces with One Direction, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.
He said: "We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF days and the tour we shared together."
Murs added: "Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I'm truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad x am thinking of them! RIP Liam."
Former X-Factor host Dermot O'Leary revealed he was "blown away" by Payne when he auditioned in 2008, and said on Instagram: "I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing [Frank] Sinatra. He just loved to sing."
He added: "He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."
Payne teamed up with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction, launching into superstardom soon after.
After Payne's death, Styles' mom, Anne Twist, also reacted, simply writing, “Just a boy…” alongside a photo of a broken heart.
Fellow singer Charlie Puth, who collaborated with Payne on his solo track Bedroom Floor, posted on Instagram: "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone."
Meanwhile, Oasis frontman wrote on X: "Life is precious kids and you only get to do it ONCE go easy — LG."
Rita Ora, who collaborated with Payne on the 2018 song For You wrote on Instagram: "I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul. I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.
"This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P."
- Tragic One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead Aged 31 After 130Ft Balcony Plunge: Celeb Tributes Pour In as Images Emerge of Smashed Up Hotel Room Strewn With White Powder and 'Drugs Foil'
- The Prodigy Rocker Keith Flint Found Hanged Inside His Home
- Cheryl’s Heartbreaking Vow to Liam Payne Before His Death Revealed: Singer Promised to Stand by Ex After He Was Hospitalized With Severe Kidney Infection
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Other famous names chimed in, as Paris Hilton reacted: "So upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne's passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."
The performer's family also released a statement following his death: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
James Corden offered up his thoughts, too: "Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking.
"He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.”
In a 911 call, the owner of the CasaSur Hotel expressed urgent concern that Payne’s life was "at risk" just moments before his death.
RadarOnline.com shared exclusive details of the emergency call made, where the owner alerted police about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol, before Payne's death.
Another source also exclusively claimed Payne was in "agony" as a result of secret facial surgery before his tragic passing.
Payne was just 31 years old.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.