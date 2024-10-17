Woody Allen, 88, Stuns Guests By Turning Up With Wife Soon-Yi Previn, 54, At High Society NYC Party For Sex App — Which Offers Bisexual Threesomes and Foursomes
Woody Allen shocked guests when he showed up at a party for a sex app.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reclusive disgraced filmmaker, who has largely kept out of public life in the wake of the #MeToo era, attended the high society party with wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is the adopted daughter of ex-girlfriend Mia Farrow.
Allen, 88, and Previn, 54, were seen mingling with guests at the event hosted by his dear friend and literary critic Daphne Merkin at her Upper East Side home.
The party celebrated the launch of AFM magazine from the sex app Feeld, which describes itself as “the dating app for the curious".
Feeld offers users a variety of hook-up search options listed in various combinations such as "MF", "MM", "FF", "FFM", "MMF", as well as "MFMF", "MMMM" and "FFFF".
Users additionally have the option of searching for "watching" and even "celibate".
Eyewitnesses said the 88-year-old did not stay at the party for long, but was acting "cheery" with other guests, according to PageSix.
The evening was said to include readings from James Ivory and Tony Tulathimutte, as well as Merkin, who "riffed" on Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe.
Other notable guests included columnist Candace Bushnell, whose work was adapted into HBO's hit series Sex and the City, as well as Molly Jong Fast, Paula Froelich, David Salle and Emma Cline.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused him of molesting her at Farrow’s Bridgewater, Connecticut home in August 1992 when she was seven-years-old.
The Annie Hall director blasted Dylan's allegations as "meritless" and claimed they were "investigated meticulously".
Last year, Allen said he was "always willing” to meet with Dylan and her brother, Ronan Farrow, as he maintained his innocence.
He told Variety: "The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies.
"And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges.
"There was nothing to it. The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on. You know, maybe there’s something appealing to people. But why? Why?
"I don’t know what you can do besides having it investigated, which they did so meticulously. One (investigation) was less than a year and the other one was many months. And they spoke to everybody concerned and, you know, both came to the exact same conclusion."
When asked if he had met with either Dylan or Ronan since the allegations, he quipped: "Always willing to, but no."
