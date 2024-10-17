New Combs Case Twists: Travis Barker's Son Landon Breaks Silence on Diddy-Themed Birthday Party Rumors — as Rapper's Bulldog Legal Team Demand His Accusers Are Named
Landon Barker broke his silence after he was accused of having a Sean “Diddy” Combs-themed birthday party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the son of Travis Barker, who turned 21 on October 9, took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 15, to declare his innocence.
"First off, I haven’t had a birthday party yet. My birthday party is next week," he explained, noting how he was joined at Nobu by family and friends before deciding to head to a club for an after-party.
The youngster said they were invited by a club promoter to the establishment, which included a "table and a bottle.”
Landon shared why he stayed at the club despite realizing their table had controversial baby oil-themed bottle service — which was a nod to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant federal agents discovered from Sean’s residences.
"It was a dark environment, and all I could really see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out," the singer stated. "I thought they were just bringing out tequila. I had no idea what was going on at that point."
Landon said he only discovered the shape of the bottle after drinks were given to his table.
"I didn’t pick up the bottle once, and I did not condone it," he assured fans. "I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation."
The eldest son of the Blink-182 drummer expressed his regret in the video’s caption, writing, "My apologies go out to everyone I hurt. This wasn't my idea, and I never wanted that to happen."
Landon’s video came after Sean was arrested in New York in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
On Tuesday, October 15, Sean’s legal team requested U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to reveal the names of all of his accusers.
The lawyers requested the prosecution hand over the identity of the alleged victims so the defense could prepare for his trial, scheduled for May 2025.
The paperwork claimed the case is “unique” due to the rapper’s “celebrity status, wealth and the publicity.” The legal minds alleged that many of the victims could have made “false to outright absurd” accusations.
They said that having the names go public would allow the defense to understand the charges better, however, a source told Deadline that the team wants potential victims to come forward so they can shame them.
The filing noted Sean’s “previously settled lawsuit” with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has caused alleged victims to falsely come forward.
“This has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants, spanning from the false to outright absurd. Yesterday alone, anonymous accusers filed an additional six lawsuits,” the document added. “These accusations came on the heels of more than a dozen lawsuits previously filed and currently pending, several of which have already been discredited but only after irreparably damaging Mr. Combs' character and reputation.”
The attorneys then claimed the “hysterical media circus” surrounding the music mogul will “irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven't already.”