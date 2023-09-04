Woody Allen Says He’s Prepared To Meet Sex Accuser Daughter Dylan and Her Brother Ronan Farrow — as He Continues to Maintain His Innocence
Woody Allen recently confirmed that he is prepared to meet his daughter-turned-sex accuser, Dylan Farrow, and her brother, Ronan Farrow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The filmmaker also maintained his innocence regarding Dylan’s sex abuse allegations against him.
In a surprising development to come more than 30 years after Dylan accused Allen of molesting her inside Mia Farrow’s Bridgewater, Connecticut home in August 1992, the 87-year-old director was asked about the allegations during an interview at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.
According to Allen, his adopted daughter’s allegations are “meritless.” He also said the allegations were “investigated meticulously” and that the investigators concluded he did not molest his seven-year-old adopted daughter.
“The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies,” Allen told Variety. “And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges.”
“There was nothing to it,” he continued. “The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on. You know, maybe there’s something appealing to people. But why? Why?”
“I don’t know what you can do besides having it investigated, which they did so meticulously,” the Annie Hall director added. “One [investigation] was less than a year and the other one was many months. And they spoke to everybody concerned and, you know, both came to the exact same conclusion.”
Also surprising was Allen’s claim that he is “always willing” to meet with Dylan and Ronan despite the former’s allegations against him.
“No,” the filmmaker said when asked if he had met with Dylan and Ronan since the sex abuse accusations. “Always willing to, but no.”
Meanwhile, the embattled 87-year-old Coup de Chance writer and director also spoke to Variety about the #MeToo Movement and cancel culture.
Allen reiterated that he is an advocate of the #MeToo Movement, and he also emphasized his belief that the current cancel culture taking place is “silly.”
“I feel if you’re going to be canceled, this is the culture to be canceled by,” he said when asked whether he felt he had been canceled. “I just find that all so silly. I don’t think about it. I don’t know what it means to be canceled.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I know that over the years everything has been the same for me,” Allen continued. “I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work and it’s the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out.”
“The difference is not from cancel culture,” he added. “The difference is the way they present the films. It’s that that’s the big change.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dylan Farrow first accused Allen of molesting her inside Mia Farrow’s Connecticut home in August 1992.
Dylan most recently rehashed her allegations against her adoptive father in 2021 in a bombshell docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.