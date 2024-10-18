Veteran 'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay, 60, Set to 'Turn in Badge' After 26 Seasons of Cop Show

After 26 seasons on 'Law & Order: SVU,' Mariska Hargitay, 60, is preparing to step down from the show.

Tough Olivia — the longest-running character in TV history — has become so iconic Taylor Swift named one of her cats after her.

Mariska Hargitay's days as Capt. Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama may be numbered, according to sources.

But now, our sources said Mariska, 60, is telling friends she may be turning in her badge after 26 seasons of SVU.

"Mariska has spent nearly half her life playing Olivia," noted a television source.

"She's passed up lots of other opportunities over the years, and she'd rather leave of her own accord than be pushed out by a network salary-cutting move or see the show canceled."