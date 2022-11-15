‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.
“The fans aren’t loving his show and the poor ratings have got him panicking,” said a source. “The stress is getting to him.”
Sources said that Meloni has a plan to save his struggling show. He’s called in Mariska for backup. “He wants Mariska to come in and help save his show,” explained an insider.
The insider said Hargitay has considered the request. “There’s nothing Mariska wouldn’t do for Chris,” said the source. “She and Chris both agree that Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler have unfinished business. That said, she feels it’s too early for Chris to be jumping ship. They need to wait and see what happens with Organized Crime.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered in April 2021. The second season launched in September 2021 and the series was renewed in May 2022 for a third season which premiered in September.
The show summary reads, “The series centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell.”
Meloni left SVU after its 12th season after the network refused to meet his salary demands. The actor had proposed appearing in fewer episodes per season but the idea was shut down by the exes.
Hargitay previously spoke about her partner’s initial departure saying, "I was just so sad because we started this thing and built it together. And we went through so many milestones and spent so much time together and understood so many things that nobody else could understand."