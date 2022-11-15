‘The Stress Is Getting To Him’: Christopher Meloni Begging Mariska Hargitay To Save 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Christopher Meloni believes his pal Mariska Hargitay could help raise the ratings of his Law & Order: Organized Crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A Benson/Stabler reunion is always a fan favorite, and the Sept. 22 Law & Order: SVU/Law & Order: Organized Crime three-hour cross-over didn’t disappoint, pulling in over 7 million total viewers. But on its own, Organized Crime stumbles in the ratings, and insiders reveal Meloni is worried.