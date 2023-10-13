'SUV' Star Mariska Hargitay's Marriage Rejuvenated After WGA Strike Freed Up Her Busy Schedule: Source

Sources dished that Hargitay and Hermann, who plays reoccurring roles on SVU and Blue Bloods, revel in their time together and were thrilled to have extra hours with their children, August, 17, Amaya, 12, and Andrew, 11.

"The workload for Mariska on SVU has been so heavy and intense for so long since she is the star and has more lines and story plots that anyone on the show," an insider told the National Enquirer as they remarked on Hargitay's "regrets" as a wife.