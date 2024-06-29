Long Live Olivia Benson: the REAL Reason Why Mariska Hargitay Can't Quit 'Law & Order: SVU'

Fearless Mariska Hargitay, who's chased the perviest of perps playing Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for 25 years, is afraid of ONE thing — retirement!

“Mariska refuses to retire and is prepared to take this show as far as it’ll go,” an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com. “She is Olivia Benson and Olivia Benson is her and she can’t let go.”