Liam Payne's Death Sparks Manhunt for Drug Dealer By Argentinian Cops: Unlocking Star's Phone 'Is Key To Solving Growing Mystery' Around Boybander's Plunge From Balcony of Suite Coated With White Powder

Liam Payne's Phone 'Key To Solving Growing Mystery' Around Boybander's Balcony Plunge Death As Argentinian Cops Hunt Drug Dealer
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's phone may provide major clues into his death plunge.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's phone could provide major clues into the mystery surrounding his tragic death plunge.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Argentinian cops believe the circumstances surrounding the former One Direction star's passing are suspicious and possibly involved drugs.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne's phone was recovered from his room after he died.

And Payne's phone, which was removed from his hotel room, may contain viral information regarding suspects who could have supplied him with illegal substances.

His phone could also reveal what happened to the 31-year-old before he fell to his death in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Police say there is no sign of a third party being involved in dad-of-one Payne's death.

Two key witnesses, likely to be the last people to see him alive, have given statements to cops in charge of the investigation.

Argentina's prosecutor's office said two women who were allegedly with Payne the night before his untimely death have now provided statements.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Police surround hotel where Payne was staying and later lost his life.

It is understood both women then left the Hotel CasaSur without him after waiting for the Brit in the lobby on Wednesday, Argentine outlet Infobae reports.

While police haven't given any indication that they were involved in his death, the women could help determine what happened in the hours before.

There is no indication the women could be involved in any way in the star's fatal fall.

Investigators reportedly seized a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, a phone and a notebook found in the pop star's suite.

Embedded Image
Source: X

Leaked snaps from Payne's hotel room included an image of a shattered television.

On Thursday, RadarOnline.com revealed chilling pictures from inside the singer's hotel room which had been leaked online, showing a smashed TV screen, screwed up burnt aluminium foil in a bathtub, plus white powder and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a wooden surface.

We revealed a leaked WhatsApp memo, originally spoken in Spanish by a member of the hotel's housekeeping staff, claiming Payne fainted in the lobby and had to be brought up to his room.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fans mourn the tragic singer outside of his hotel.

The message adds the One Direction star then began "acting kinda crazy" and he "jumped."

The cleaner, referred to as Catia, further mentioned she had serviced his room on Wednesday, and during that time, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess."

The singer officially died from multiple injuries sustained in his fall that led to "internal and external haemorrhaging", preliminary autopsy results revealed on Thursday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Payne 'fractured the base of his skull' in fatal fall.

Two forensic pathologists, named locally as Santiago Maffia Bizzozero and Victor Roberto Cohen, reached the conclusions during a post-mortem in Buenos Aires.

Alberto Crescenti, a director of emergency medical response service SAME, had earlier revealed the injuries Payne sustained in the fall included a fractured skull.

According to the emergency medical team sent to the scene he had a "fracture in the base of his skull, extremely serious injuries," Mr Crescenti said.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cops are hunting drug dealers who may have supplied Payne with illegal substances.

RadarOnline.com also revealed on Friday Payne admitted he was "f***** up" in a shock admission moments before his death.

The former One Direction star spoke to a fellow hotel guest who became concerned by his erratic behaviour.

And when quizzed if he was okay, Liam replied: "I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f***** up."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

