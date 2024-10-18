Desperate Duo Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi 'Trying Hypnosis to Bring Mojo Back into Marriage' After It Was Rocked By Comic's TV Scandal
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are trying hypnosis to bring the mojo back to their marriage, which has been struggling since the former talk show queen's big ouster from Hollywood, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Said a source: "Ellen's undergone hypnosis before and now she's got Portia hooked on it too."
According to insiders, their union of 16 years nearly crashed and burned after DeGeneres was forced to quit her daytime talk show in 2022 over rampant accusations that she was a bully who oversaw a toxic workplace.
Said another source: "Portia stood by Ellen through that nightmare, but it wasn't easy.
"She was in a foul mood all the time and people wondered if they were going to split."
As RadarOnline.com readers well know, DeGeneres, 66, and the 51-year-old Australian beauty have traveled a rocky road over the years.
"They've had some real tests to their relationship, and the last two years have definitely been the toughest," said another Hollywood insider.
"But hypnosis appears to be just what the love doc ordered."
Added a pal: "It's done wonders for their mental and physical wellbeing.
"It helps them focus on why they fell in love in the first place and is giving them a fresh start."
Despite getting the boot from Tinseltown, the banished blabbermouth has launched a new tour called Ellen's Last Stand ... Up and just released a Netflix special titled For Your Approval.
"She's pitched it as a farewell tour, but she's secretly hoping it will be a comeback," revealed the source.
"She really needs Portia's support. But she knows it will cause stress, and that's where the hypnosis comes in.
"They sometimes go twice a week, and the change in both of them is really noticeable.
They hardly argue anymore, and Ellen seems happy with a happy Portia by her side."
