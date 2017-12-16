Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Share PDA Day!

Ellen DeGeneres
and wife Portia De Rossi
showed their love on a big public display of affection date in Los Angeles on Friday. The married two, who have had their troubles, as RadarOnline.com has reported, looked like they were full steam ahead for their vow renewal ceremony to mark ten years of marriage next year. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!
While DeGeneres wore a mannish pajama-style outfit, De Rossi was prim and ladylike in a pilgrim-inspired blouse.
On Dec. 15, however, both of them smiled for the cameras while walking on the street in the ritzy Melrose area of L.A.
The comedian, 59, and actress, 44, kept the affection flowing as they held hands and put their arms around each other.
De Rossi showed off her legs, wearing tights and flannel shorts.
The TV talk show queen and her wife started dating in 2005; they got married at their Beverly Hills home in August 2008.
An insider has told Radar the marriage has been tumultuous and it's taken a lot of work to stay together! On their Friday date
, though, Ellen and Portia proved how much they still enjoy each other's company.
