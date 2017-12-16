Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Share PDA Day! thumbnail

Handsy Fun

Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Share PDA Day!

Will they renew their wedding vows next year amid marriage trouble rumors?

By
Posted on
Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Share PDA Day! thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Ellen DeGeneres And Wife Portia De Rossi Share PDA Day!
1 of 9
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi showed their love on a big public display of affection date in Los Angeles on Friday. The married two, who have had their troubles, as RadarOnline.com has reported, looked like they were full steam ahead for their vow renewal ceremony to mark ten years of marriage next year. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While DeGeneres wore a mannish pajama-style outfit, De Rossi was prim and ladylike in a pilgrim-inspired blouse.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

DeGeneres and her wife recently had to flee their Northern California home because of the devastating wildfires. The funny gal tweeted about the dramatic evacuation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

On Dec. 15, however, both of them smiled for the cameras while walking on the street in the ritzy Melrose area of L.A.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The comedian, 59, and actress, 44, kept the affection flowing as they held hands and put their arms around each other.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

De Rossi showed off her legs, wearing tights and flannel shorts.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The TV talk show queen and her wife started dating in 2005; they got married at their Beverly Hills home in August 2008.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has reported, according to a source, DeGeneres and De Rossi have been planning to renew their vows in a big star-studded ceremony next summer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider has told Radar the marriage has been tumultuous and it's taken a lot of work to stay together! On their Friday date, though, Ellen and Portia proved how much they still enjoy each other's company. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments