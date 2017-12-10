Evacuate! Ellen Degeneres New $18.6 Million Dollar Home Threatened By Wildfires

Talk show host Ellen Degeneres has become the latest victim of the wildfires sweeping throughout California.

The 59-year-old talk show host tweeted to her fans on Sunday that she was evacuating her pets from her $18.6 million beach house in Carpinteria because of the fires.

Ellen and wife Portia De Rossi, 43, were just settling into the home that they bought in October in the private enclave.

PHOTOS: Pampered Pair! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Feather Their $40 Million L.A. Love Nest With A Luxe Indoor Spa

Ellen wrote on Twitter: Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on http://KEYT.com

The Thomas Fire has burned 173,000 acres in that area and has now spread to star-studded Montecito.

PHOTOS: Ellen Degeneres Buys Brad Pitt’s Ocean Front Pad

Other celebrities whose homes could be at risk include; Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Drew Barrymore, Rob Lowe and Patrick Stewart.

Fire fighters are doing all that they can to save properties in the area.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.