In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death
Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.
The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support.
Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant.
De Rossi put her arm around a sad-looking DeGeneres as they exited the eatery in the photos. The ex-professional gabber failed to crack a smile following the tasty meal.
Heche's ex wore a crisp white button-down and navy striped shorts for lunch. Adding to her casual look, DeGeneres rocked a pair of sneakers and removed her sunglasses to clean them as the paparazzi snapped away.
The Ally McBeal actress also went with a laid-back ensemble for their afternoon date. De Rossi sported a white t-shirt, light-colored jeans, and booties.
She threw her blonde locks up in a messy ponytail and clung to her phone while holding onto her grieving wife.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, DeGeneres was not invited to Heche's funeral despite the ex-pair dating from 1997 to 2000.
“Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” sources told after Heche's death.
Following the news, DeGeneres released a statement about her ex's passing.
“This is a sad day,” she tweeted. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
Insiders revealed that “Ellen felt the need to say something after Anne died," despite the fact that the two "hadn’t spoken in years."
Heche was taken off life support on August 12 after she fell into a coma following an accident in which her car imploded into a home and burst into flames one week before.
The 911 call revealed horrific details of the incident, including that several neighbors tried to rescue the actress from her burning car — but the actress was trapped inside.
Heche had severe burns and an anoxic brain injury. She never came out of her coma. Her family let her die peacefully by taking her off machines after she was paired with an organ-donation recipient. It was later reported she had cocaine and possibly fentanyl in her system.
Heche was only 53 years old.