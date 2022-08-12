‘Dazed, Dirty, Babbling’: How Cops Saved Anne Heche From Ecstasy Overdose After Her Bitter Split With Ellen DeGeneres

Actress Anne Heche had a dramatic drug fueled meltdown on the very day the world learned Hollywood's best-known gay couple, her romance with Ellen DeGeneres, was over.

Radar has unearthed shocking details of Heche’s troubled past which culminated in a devastating car crash on Aug. 5., leaving her with catastrophic brain injuries.

Due to her accident, the Emmy-winning actress suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and is in a coma, in critical condition.