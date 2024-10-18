Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Explodes! $6M MISSING, Donors' Names Hidden and Dodgy Cash Connections to Notorious Hate Groups

prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity scandal grows as $6M goes missing and donor names stay hidden.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In yet another public relations disaster for royal renegades Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, their much-maligned Archewell Foundation charity inexplicably has more than $6 million in donations missing from its most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

After hauling in more than $13 million in 2021, the couple's foundation reported just over $2 million in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their Archewell Foundation charity has more than $6 million in donations missing from its most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Article continues below advertisement

But in separate filings for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, benefactor Fidelity Charitable reported contributing $6 million to Archewell, while TisBest Philanthropy reported granting the organization $10,050.

Yet Archewell claims it only received two separate $1 million grants from anonymous donors, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, ‘Since they abandoned their duties in Britain, it seems everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do turns into a problem.’

Article continues below advertisement

While the discrepancy could be explained over the timing of the grants and be included in the charity's November 15, 2024, filing, sources said it still raises red flags.

Noted an insider: "Since they abandoned their duties in Britain, it seems everything Harry and Meghan do turns into a problem."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Along with the missing loot, Archewell got into hot water for allegedly not filing an annual report or submitting renewal fees with the state of California.

Article continues below advertisement

"It may just be a case of both of them being incompetent rather than trying to cheat anyone, but it certainly doesn't do much to win over any admirers, or investors in their for-profit ventures."

Along with the missing loot, Archewell got into hot water for allegedly not filing an annual report or submitting renewal fees with the state of California.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

The state's Department of Justice banned Archewell from doing any further fundraising or distribution of funds.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, in May, the state's Department of Justice banned Archewell from doing any further fundraising or distribution of funds.

The foundation first blamed the "delinquency notice" on the renewal fee check getting lost in the mail and then on the California Attorney General's office for not processing it, further adding to the confusion.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle’s highly touted lifestyle line, American Riviera Orchard, has floundered getting out of the starting blocks.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the mixed signals, Archewell soon regained its "active" charity status, allowing it to raise and spend money.

But more damage has no doubt been done to the royal’s reeling reputation.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California with high hopes of striking it rich.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, moved to California with high hopes of striking it rich.

But Spotify axed a $20 million deal, with one irate exec branding the runaways "f***ing grifters."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle charity scandal
Source: MEGA

Sources said, ‘Harry and Meghan seem to have the opposite of the Midas touch.’

What's more, a blockbuster $100 million deal with Netflix is said to be on thin ice.

Meanwhile, the diva duchess' highly touted lifestyle line, American Riviera Orchard, has floundered getting out of the starting blocks.

"Harry and Meghan seem to have the opposite of the Midas touch," noted the insider. "Everything they touch turns into poop."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.