Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Explodes! $6M MISSING, Donors' Names Hidden and Dodgy Cash Connections to Notorious Hate Groups
In yet another public relations disaster for royal renegades Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, their much-maligned Archewell Foundation charity inexplicably has more than $6 million in donations missing from its most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service.
After hauling in more than $13 million in 2021, the couple's foundation reported just over $2 million in 2022.
But in separate filings for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, benefactor Fidelity Charitable reported contributing $6 million to Archewell, while TisBest Philanthropy reported granting the organization $10,050.
Yet Archewell claims it only received two separate $1 million grants from anonymous donors, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
While the discrepancy could be explained over the timing of the grants and be included in the charity's November 15, 2024, filing, sources said it still raises red flags.
Noted an insider: "Since they abandoned their duties in Britain, it seems everything Harry and Meghan do turns into a problem."
"It may just be a case of both of them being incompetent rather than trying to cheat anyone, but it certainly doesn't do much to win over any admirers, or investors in their for-profit ventures."
Along with the missing loot, Archewell got into hot water for allegedly not filing an annual report or submitting renewal fees with the state of California.
In fact, in May, the state's Department of Justice banned Archewell from doing any further fundraising or distribution of funds.
The foundation first blamed the "delinquency notice" on the renewal fee check getting lost in the mail and then on the California Attorney General's office for not processing it, further adding to the confusion.
Despite the mixed signals, Archewell soon regained its "active" charity status, allowing it to raise and spend money.
But more damage has no doubt been done to the royal’s reeling reputation.
Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, moved to California with high hopes of striking it rich.
But Spotify axed a $20 million deal, with one irate exec branding the runaways "f***ing grifters."
What's more, a blockbuster $100 million deal with Netflix is said to be on thin ice.
Meanwhile, the diva duchess' highly touted lifestyle line, American Riviera Orchard, has floundered getting out of the starting blocks.
"Harry and Meghan seem to have the opposite of the Midas touch," noted the insider. "Everything they touch turns into poop."
