Liam Payne's Tragic Final Words Reveal Pain Behind 'Drug Abuse': 'I Used to Be In a Boyband… That's Why I'm So F——- Up'
Liam Payne admitted he was "f***** up" in a shock admission moments before his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former One Direction star spoke to a fellow hotel guest who became concerned by his erratic behaviour.
And when quizzed if he was okay, Liam replied: "I used to be in a boyband. That's why I'm so f***** up."
Payne tragically died on Wednesday, aged 31, after plunging from his third floor hotel balcony during a stay in Buenos Aires.
It was later discovered his hotel room was awash with white powder and other drugs paraphernalia, plus his TV screen had been smashed.
The US hotel guest, known as Rebecca (not her real name) told how one of her friends was due to stay in Payne's room, but he had yet to vacate it, and staff were "a little on edge" due to his behaviour.
She claimed the singer appeared eager for attention as he met Rebecca and her pals.
Speaking to DailyMail.com, she said: "I came into the hotel, and he was waiting by the elevator, and it was so clear he wanted someone to recognise him, there was something a bit desperate about him.
"I was with my friends and we did know who he was, but none of us were that bothered.
“When the lift came he suddenly said to us without any prompting: 'Yes, I'm Liam' really drawing it out, and then said 'All right come on you lot, get in the elevator with me, I love a cuddle'.
"I decided against it and waited for the next one, but some of the other girls got in with him and half way up, he started saying 'Oh, you're Americans, I live in West Palm Beach.
"I know Americans. You guys are f*****" crazy. You guys are f****** dangerous.
"And then he grabs a girl who I think was with him and starts fake choking her, only lightly, but the others thought it was really disturbing."
Rebecca said she returned to the lobby ten minutes later and shortly afterwards, Payne arrived back, dangling his open laptop nonchalantly from one corner.
He then began reading emails after flopping onto a sofa, wearing a white vest, cargo pants and trainers.
She continued: "I have a blind relative and I realised he had the laptop on its accessibility setting, for some reason, so that each time he moved the mouse, hovering over something the machine spoke out loud to say where the cursor was,.
"I assumed he was doing that for the attention too. Then he opened his emails and saw one which obviously upset him.
"Suddenly he took the computer, shouted 'f*** this s**t mate' and started bashing the computer on the ground.
"Everyone, especially the staff was really shocked. It's a high-end hotel and his behaviour was so out of place - people were just chilling."
Rebecca admits could not work out why Payne was hanging around the lobby but wondered afterwards whether he was planning to meet someone to resupply his drugs.
After going back up to his room, he shortly returned and "tripped and fell flat on his face" alongside an "English" aid, she claimed was called "Roger".
She explains: "The staff came to help him and get him back in the elevator, and that's when I took the last photo.
"You can just see the arm of the English guy who was with him, holding the lift door open before taking them up to the third floor again.
"It wasn't long after that when the police arrived and initially we thought they were just going to kick him out, but then when the staff started running around like crazy, we suddenly realised the seriousness of what had happened.
"Some of my friends had seen him falling, it was awful, and at first they thought he might have just injured himself, but then we saw the body out in the courtyard, and later they brought him out on a stretcher, it was all so horrible."
