Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Robert De Niro

Raging Bullied: Movie Tough Guy Robert De Niro 'Is Being Pushed Into Marrying Latest Baby Mama Tiffany Chen' — Even Though He 'Doesn't Want To Walk Down Aisle Again'

robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chenfeature
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro is being pressured to marry Tiffany Chen, his latest baby mama, despite his reluctance.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert De Niro is a tough guy onscreen, but the movie mobster turned into a wimp and caved to baby mama Tiffany Chen's marriage demands — even though he doesn't want to walk down the aisle, a source told RadarOnline.com.

The 45-year-old mom of De Niro's year-old daughter, Gia, was flashing a rare smile when the 81-year- oldRaging Bull stud brought her to the Megalopolis premiere in NYC on September 23.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chen
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro reportedly turned into a wimp and caved to baby mama Tiffany Chen's marriage demands — even though he doesn't want to walk down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

"She looks happy," the insider said of the curvy martial arts instructor. “No doubt it's because she's finally wheedled him into a proposal!

"He likes the status quo, but he's over the moon in love with his daughter Gia and can't imagine a part-time parenting situation, which is what could happen if he doesn't step up to the plate," the insider added.

"Tiffany has leverage now and he's begrudgingly going ahead with her wishes."

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chen
Source: MEGA

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen met on the set of ‘The Intern’.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources said the Dirty Grandpa grump "is putting on a brave face."

One insider said: "People know he doesn't want to do it and that it's one of the reasons why he's so cranky all the time. "He's doing it for Tiffany. She's the mother of his kid, so he feels an obligation."

The lovebirds met on the set of 2015's The Intern while De Niro was still married to Grace Hightower. They started dating in 2021 when he was single again.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chen
Source: MEGA

Sources said that people know that Robert De Niro doesn’t want to marry Tiffany Chen but ‘She's the mother of his kid, so he feels an obligation.’

MORE ON:
Robert De Niro

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

He welcomed Gia, his seventh kid and first with Tiffany, in April 2023, and sources said the tot has him wrapped around her finger.

De Niro gushed about his daughter, saying: "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous."

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chen
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed that Robert De Niro will ‘marry Tiffany [Chen] if that's what she wants and begrudge every moment.’

Article continues below advertisement

He also noted his senior citizen age: "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."

Added the insider: "As for the wedding, it's likely to be short and sweet with no fancy frills. He'll marry Tiffany if that's what she wants and begrudge every moment.

Article continues below advertisement
robert de niro pushed into marrying tiffany chen
Source: MEGA

An insider said that Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s wedding is ‘likely to be short and sweet with no fancy frills.’

"He's not going to spend lavishly on it either! He's known for being a cheapskate."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.