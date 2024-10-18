Raging Bullied: Movie Tough Guy Robert De Niro 'Is Being Pushed Into Marrying Latest Baby Mama Tiffany Chen' — Even Though He 'Doesn't Want To Walk Down Aisle Again'
Robert De Niro is a tough guy onscreen, but the movie mobster turned into a wimp and caved to baby mama Tiffany Chen's marriage demands — even though he doesn't want to walk down the aisle, a source told RadarOnline.com.
The 45-year-old mom of De Niro's year-old daughter, Gia, was flashing a rare smile when the 81-year- oldRaging Bull stud brought her to the Megalopolis premiere in NYC on September 23.
"She looks happy," the insider said of the curvy martial arts instructor. “No doubt it's because she's finally wheedled him into a proposal!
"He likes the status quo, but he's over the moon in love with his daughter Gia and can't imagine a part-time parenting situation, which is what could happen if he doesn't step up to the plate," the insider added.
"Tiffany has leverage now and he's begrudgingly going ahead with her wishes."
But sources said the Dirty Grandpa grump "is putting on a brave face."
One insider said: "People know he doesn't want to do it and that it's one of the reasons why he's so cranky all the time. "He's doing it for Tiffany. She's the mother of his kid, so he feels an obligation."
The lovebirds met on the set of 2015's The Intern while De Niro was still married to Grace Hightower. They started dating in 2021 when he was single again.
He welcomed Gia, his seventh kid and first with Tiffany, in April 2023, and sources said the tot has him wrapped around her finger.
De Niro gushed about his daughter, saying: "Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about or this or that just goes away when I look at her. That in itself is wondrous."
He also noted his senior citizen age: "I want to be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her."
Added the insider: "As for the wedding, it's likely to be short and sweet with no fancy frills. He'll marry Tiffany if that's what she wants and begrudge every moment.
"He's not going to spend lavishly on it either! He's known for being a cheapskate."
