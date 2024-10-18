Raging Bullied: Movie Tough Guy Robert De Niro 'Is Being Pushed Into Marrying Latest Baby Mama Tiffany Chen' — Even Though He 'Doesn't Want To Walk Down Aisle Again'

Robert De Niro is being pressured to marry Tiffany Chen, his latest baby mama, despite his reluctance.

The 45-year-old mom of De Niro's year-old daughter , Gia , was flashing a rare smile when the 81-year- oldRaging Bull stud brought her to the Megalopolis premiere in NYC on September 23.

Robert De Niro is a tough guy onscreen, but the movie mobster turned into a wimp and caved to baby mama Tiffany Chen 's marriage demands — even though he doesn't want to walk down the aisle, a source told RadarOnline.com .

"She looks happy," the insider said of the curvy martial arts instructor. “No doubt it's because she's finally wheedled him into a proposal!

"He likes the status quo, but he's over the moon in love with his daughter Gia and can't imagine a part-time parenting situation, which is what could happen if he doesn't step up to the plate," the insider added.

"Tiffany has leverage now and he's begrudgingly going ahead with her wishes."