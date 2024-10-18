Kris Kristofferson's Death at 88 Leaves Country Queens Dolly Parton, 78, and Barbra Streisand, 82, Reeling Over Their Mortality: 'It's Made Them Even More Aware of How Precious Life Is'
Kris Kristofferson's death is still reverberating from Hollywood to Nashville — leaving Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and other aging pals deeply mourning his loss and contemplating their own mortality.
Kris, a Rhodes scholar turned country singer, songwriter and actor, passed away at his home in Maui on September 28 at age 88, surrounded by his family.
No further details were released.
Kris wasn't believed to be in grave health, so his death was a real shock to his onetime costar and lover Streisand, 82, and Parton, 78, who are both said to be beside themselves with grief and struggling with their own sense of vulnerability.
Revealed an insider: "It's made them even more aware of how precious life is, and they've vowed to live every day as though it were their last.
"They loved Kris for the gifted artist and sensitive soul he was. You talk to either one of them, and they'll say they still can't believe he's gone. They're in shock."
In an online tribute, Parton wrote: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend … I will always love you."
Streisand had reminisced about Kristofferson in her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra, including her first impression as he performed at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.
- The Gentle Kris Kristofferson Nobody Knew: Late Country Star 'Spent Final Year Approving How $50M Fortune Would Be Shared'
- Kris Kristofferson Died Haunted by Loss of Wildman Johnny Cash: 'The Fact He Carried Around My Lyrics Was Big For Me'
- Kris Kristofferson's Dream Epitaph From 'Stolen Song' on Tombstone 'Going Ahead': 'He Chose The Lyrics for His Headstone Years Ago'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"There he was onstage so beautiful ... with perfect white teeth and barefoot,” she wrote.
"Incredibly sexy. I thought, Hmmm."
The two would go on to play star-crossed lovers in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, a romance that was mirrored in real life.
Kristofferson also had a fling with tragic singer Janis Joplin, who recorded his iconic song “Me and Bobby McGee” shortly before her death in 1970.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the gravelly-voiced star who was raised in Brownsville, Texas, once suffered from memory loss that docs initially thought was Alzheimer's but was eventually diagnosed as Lyme disease.
Once properly medicated, most of the symptoms vanished, and he went back to performing.
In April 2023, Kris joined a roster of other stars, including Rosanne Cash and Norah Jones, to celebrate Willie Nelson's 90th birthday at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.
Said the insider: "Who knew Willie's birthday bash would be his final performance?
"Everyone thought he was indestructible. It just puts everything in perspective in their own lives, and they're going to make each day count in honor of Kris."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.