Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Barbra Streisand

Kris Kristofferson's Death at 88 Leaves Country Queens Dolly Parton, 78, and Barbra Streisand, 82, Reeling Over Their Mortality: 'It's Made Them Even More Aware of How Precious Life Is'

kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

Kris Kristofferson’s death at 88 leaves 78-year-old Dolly Parton and 82-year-old Barbra Streisand reflecting on mortality.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kris Kristofferson's death is still reverberating from Hollywood to Nashville — leaving Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and other aging pals deeply mourning his loss and contemplating their own mortality.

Kris, a Rhodes scholar turned country singer, songwriter and actor, passed away at his home in Maui on September 28 at age 88, surrounded by his family.

No further details were released.

Article continues below advertisement
kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton are among the ‘aging pals’ deeply morning Kris Kristofferson’s loss and they contemplate their own mortality, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris wasn't believed to be in grave health, so his death was a real shock to his onetime costar and lover Streisand, 82, and Parton, 78, who are both said to be beside themselves with grief and struggling with their own sense of vulnerability.

Revealed an insider: "It's made them even more aware of how precious life is, and they've vowed to live every day as though it were their last.

"They loved Kris for the gifted artist and sensitive soul he was. You talk to either one of them, and they'll say they still can't believe he's gone. They're in shock."

Article continues below advertisement
kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

Kris Kristoffer’s death made the people close to him aware of how precious life is, and they've vowed to live every day as though it were their last

Article continues below advertisement

In an online tribute, Parton wrote: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend … I will always love you."

Streisand had reminisced about Kristofferson in her 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra, including her first impression as he performed at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement
kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

An insider said, Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, ‘loved Kris for the gifted artist and sensitive soul he was.’

MORE ON:
Barbra Streisand

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"There he was onstage so beautiful ... with perfect white teeth and barefoot,” she wrote.

"Incredibly sexy. I thought, Hmmm."

The two would go on to play star-crossed lovers in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, a romance that was mirrored in real life.

Kristofferson also had a fling with tragic singer Janis Joplin, who recorded his iconic song “Me and Bobby McGee” shortly before her death in 1970.

Article continues below advertisement
kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

An insider said, Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton, ‘loved Kris for the gifted artist and sensitive soul he was.’

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the gravelly-voiced star who was raised in Brownsville, Texas, once suffered from memory loss that docs initially thought was Alzheimer's but was eventually diagnosed as Lyme disease.

Once properly medicated, most of the symptoms vanished, and he went back to performing.

Article continues below advertisement
kris kristofferson death dolly parton barbra streisand mortality
Source: MEGA

In April 2023, Kris Kristoffeson joined a roster of other stars, including Rosanne Cash and Norah Jones, to celebrate Willie Nelson's 90th birthday at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.

In April 2023, Kris joined a roster of other stars, including Rosanne Cash and Norah Jones, to celebrate Willie Nelson's 90th birthday at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.

Said the insider: "Who knew Willie's birthday bash would be his final performance?

"Everyone thought he was indestructible. It just puts everything in perspective in their own lives, and they're going to make each day count in honor of Kris."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.