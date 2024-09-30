Kris Kristofferson Died Haunted by Loss of Wildman Johnny Cash: 'The Fact He Carried Around My Lyrics Was Big For Me'

The pair went on to work together for decades, forming the country supergroup The Highwaymen in the mid-1980s along with Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. They remained close as both enjoyed prosperous careers, until Cash's death at age 71 in 2003.

In 2004, Kristofferson reflected on the moment Cash pulled him up on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in 1969, telling The Independent: "That performance is forever etched on my memory, because it was the night of the first moon landing.

"After that, John kept a lyric of mine, The Golden Idol, in his wallet. He never recorded it, but just the fact that he was carrying it around was big for me."