Bitter Regret 'Roots' Star John Amos Took to His Grave Revealed: Acting Hero 'Never Got Over' Being Brutally Fired From 'Good Times'

Beloved Roots star John Amos took a deep and bitter regret to the grave with him – he never got over being cruelly fired from the hit sitcom Good Times, sources said.

The 84-year-old Roots star died at his L.A. home August 21.

Now, a pal has told RadarOnline.com said the firing "stung him to his last day."

The insider said: "He tried to make the show better, more realistic, but his suggestions fell on deaf ears and they threw him out on his butt despite the fact that he'd helped make it one of the highest-rated shows on television!"