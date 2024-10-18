Kim Kardashian 'On Mission to Oust Kris Jenner as Clan's Momager': Skims Founder Insists She's Lining Family Coffers and Demands More Respect
Big ego Kim Kardashian has been outgrowing her family in money and influence — and insiders have told RadarOnline.com she's now ruffling mom Kris Jenner's feathers in a power war to be queen of the clan.
The 43-year-old big-bootied Skims founder thinks she deserves more respect than she's getting, especially from momager Jenner, 68.
Spilled a source: "Kim has always insisted she's the hardest-working member of the family, and it's hard to ignore her claim since she's now risen to a different level than the rest of them.
"She's producing a documentary on Elizabeth Taylor, plus her acting career is finally getting legs and she's doing all her legal advocacy work.
"It's all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing."
The lawyer-in-training, who’s scored as a reality star and business whiz, has also become a criminal justice advocate.
She recently met with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who served an eight-year prison sentence for planning the murder of her mom, Dee Dee, and she visited parent-killers Erik and Lyle Menendez in prison after the premiere of Ryan Murphy's latest episode in the Monsters series.
Next is a documentary about her Hollywood idol Elizabeth Taylor. She served as exec producer on the BBC series, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.
"I was always drawn to Elizabeth Taylor," gushed Kardashian, who had the last published interview with the movie legend before her death at age 79 in 2011.
"We were actually supposed to meet up for tea at her house, and then she fell ill," the mom of four recalled.
They later spoke on the phone, said Kardashian, who dished, "We were talking about fighting for people. She understood her power and her beauty."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
With all this on her plate, Kardashian "doesn't feel like she gets enough credit from her family for taking them along on this ride with her," said the insider.
Added the source: "She resents how entitled they are. They don't really show her much respect and she wants to change that. In her view, she should be the boss."
That means cutting into her mom's spot as the head of the family and Jenner is not taking kindly to it.
In fact, Jenner believes Kardashian should show HER more appreciation, said the source.
After all, where would Kim be if it weren't for Kris' sharp managing skills and networking, said the insider.
They said: "She's fighting back, and demanding Kim show more respect to her. It's turned into this battle between them and making things very uncomfortable for everyone around them.
"Not surprisingly, their family get-togethers are awkward affairs."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.