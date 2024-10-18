4 of the Latest Hacks on Popular Messaging Apps

With all social media apps needing to be distinct in some way to stand out and appeal to their own segment of the market, Snapchat has always been a great example of one that’s embraced being unique from the beginning. Its uniqueness partly comes from its communication style as it uses messages that disappear after they’re viewed. With most messaging apps these days, knowing when your message is read has become a valuable tool for knowing if and when you’re likely to get a response from the other person. However, some people prefer their privacy which is why this setting is usually able to be turned off.

However, for those interested in a cool feature that lets you have the best of both worlds, this guide on how to half swipe on Snapchat sums up this feature and what makes it so great. According to senior tech and content writer Mark O’Neill, you can preview the message by slowly swiping halfway on a chat from the left to the right, without triggering the "opened" notification.