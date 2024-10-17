Liam Payne's 'Dealer' Manhunt: Cops Set to Launch Probe Into Suspected Supplier After We Revealed Photos Of Singer's Hotel Room 'Littered With Drugs Paraphernalia and White Powder'
Liam Payne’s suspected drug dealer is being hunted by police after the singer's fatal fall from a hotel balcony.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the late One Direction singer's hotel room was "littered with drugs paraphernalia and white powder" before his death.
Payne, 31, tragically died on Wednesday when he plunged from the third-floor balcony at a luxury hotel.
Before his death, witnesses said Payne was acting erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop.
RadarOnline.com was the first to share the horrifying images of Payne's hotel room that showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.
A local newspaper in Argentina also published the images and claimed: "Damage and drugs in the hotel room Liam Payne was staying in."
Cops will now test the alleged items to see if they are illegal substances and look into who possibly supplied the singer with them.
In the 911 call for help, the hotel owner said: "We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."
The responder asked: "Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?"
The employee confirmed the information before stating: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger.
"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."
The hotel owner once again begged for help to come "urgently."
Hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard moments before Payne's body was discovered just after 5 pm.
Payne has previously talked about his battles with addiction and in July 2023 he admitted he checked into rehab for 100 days.
In a YouTube video, the singer said: "I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either.
“I was in bad shape up until that point, and I was really happy more than anything when I arrived to kind of put a stopper on life and work."
At the time of filming the video, he revealed that he had stopped drinking and was nearly six months sober.
