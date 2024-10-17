Liam Payne's 'Dealer' Manhunt: Cops Set to Launch Probe Into Suspected Supplier After We Revealed Photos Of Singer's Hotel Room 'Littered With Drugs Paraphernalia and White Powder'

In the 911 call for help, the hotel owner said: "We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."

The responder asked: "Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?"

The employee confirmed the information before stating: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger.

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

The hotel owner once again begged for help to come "urgently."

Hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard moments before Payne's body was discovered just after 5 pm.