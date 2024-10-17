Liam Payne’s ‘Death Wish’ Revealed: Star Posed For Snap as ‘Batman’ On 34th-Floor Ledge of Plush Apartment Block — 360ft High
Liam Payne's shocking building stunt has resurfaced in a haunting photo in the wake of his death at the age of 31.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal how Payne stood on a narrow ledge on the 34th floor of his East London apartment building in 2014.
A source told RadarOnline: “Liam horrified fans with this 10 years ago – and it’s so sad to see this image resurfaced under these circumstances.
“But they seem to show Liam had some sort of death wish. His ‘Batman’ pose on that ledge was clearly some kind of cry for help.”
The former One Direction star originally shared the image to Twitter, now X, after a night of partying in London for bandmate Zayn Malik's 21st birthday.
In the snap, Payne wore a plaid shirt and black pants, as he stood just inches from the building's edge.
Fans were not happy at the time and quickly called out the singer for his stunt.
One reacted "Liam Payne should stop thinking he's Batman, when he's not. Stop climbing on your balcony!"
Payne had a full-size figure of the DC comics superhero at his home at the time.
Another added, "Please don't do that again!" while others chimed in calling out Payne for the "stupid stunt."
After the outcry, the former X-Factor contestant apologized for his actions.
He shared in numerous tweets: "You may have seen a photo of me today taken on top of a building. I regret being there and having a photo taken.
"It was a stupid and irresponsible thing to do. I am sorry, and do not endorse any fans trying to repeat this, as it is extremely dangerous."
The resurfaced photo comes after Payne fell off a balcony to his death while at a hotel in Argentina.
In a 911 call, the owner of the CasaSur Hotel expressed urgent concern that Payne’s life was "at risk" just moments before his death.
RadarOnline.com shared exclusive details of the emergency call made, where the owner alerted police about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.
The owner said: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."
He begged: "We need to send someone, please."
The owner added: "We need you to send somebody urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk.
"He is in a room that has a balcony and well, we are a little bit afraid that he might do something that could put him at risk."
Payne had been staying at the hotel for two or three days according to the owner before his shocking death.
Workers heard a loud sound in the hotel's courtyard after the call was made, and Payne's body was discovered just after 5pm local time.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti told Argentine newspaper Clarin that Payne suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."
He later said Payne had fallen around 45ft and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life," noting that the team saw he had a fracture at the base of his skill.
Crescenti added that there was "no possibility of resuscitating him."
A search of Payne's hotel room revealed the destruction he left behind including a smashed up TV and burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub.
White powder and other drug paraphernalia could also be seen throughout the room, along with a half-drunk glass of champagne.
Payne was best known for his role in the boy band One Direction along with Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.
The father-of-one struggled finding fame again after he ventured out for a solo career during the band's hiatus.
