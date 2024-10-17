Inside Liam Payne's Last Days and Moments: Haunting Shot of Singer, 31, Emerges Of Him at Hotel After Spending Final Nights Donating to Charity for Sick Kids

In the final photo of the star, Payne, 31, can be seen leaning against a wall just moments before the tragedy.

On Wednesday, a call was made to authorities before the 31-year-old jumped to his death from the third floor of the Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel.

The hotel owner said: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."

He begged: "We need to send someone, please."

The owner then confirmed the singer appeared to be under alcohol and narcotic defects.

He added: "And we need you to send somebody urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk.

"He is in a room that has a balcony and well, we are a little bit afraid that he might do something that could put him at risk."