Inside Liam Payne's Last Days and Moments: Haunting Shot of Singer, 31, Emerges Of Him at Hotel After Spending Final Nights Donating to Charity for Sick Kids
Liam Payne’s final and tragic days have been revealed as eerie images of the late singer at his hotel emerge just hours after his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former One Direction star was "acting erratically" at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.
In the final photo of the star, Payne, 31, can be seen leaning against a wall just moments before the tragedy.
On Wednesday, a call was made to authorities before the 31-year-old jumped to his death from the third floor of the Buenos Aires, Argentina hotel.
The hotel owner said: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."
He begged: "We need to send someone, please."
The owner then confirmed the singer appeared to be under alcohol and narcotic defects.
He added: "And we need you to send somebody urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk.
"He is in a room that has a balcony and well, we are a little bit afraid that he might do something that could put him at risk."
- LIAM PAYNE LATEST: Tragic One Direction Star’s Cause of Death Revealed as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Kind, Brave Soul’
- We Reveal Desperate 911 Audio From Owner of Hotel Where 'Erratic' Liam Payne Plunged to Death in 'Drugs Mania' As His Horror Injuries Are Revealed: 'When He’s Conscious, He Is Breaking the Whole Room'
- Mystery Deepens Over Liam Payne's Death: Authorities Suspect Singer Was 'Unconscious or Semi-Conscious' During Deadly Fall From Third Floor Balcony in 'Drugs Mania'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Moments after the call, hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard where the British singer's body was discovered just after 5pm.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said that Payne suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."
He later said Payne had fallen around 45ft and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."
Payne was pronounced dead at 5:11 pm.
Photos of inside Payne's hotel room emerged online that showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.
The One Direction alum was in Argentina alone after longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy left just 48 hours before his death.
Payne posted to Snapchat just an hour before the fall as a clip showed the star chatting with Kate in a throwback clip during their time together in Argentina.
In another Snapchat video, Payne was sending money to children who are battling cancer and victims of school shootings.
Liam stated in the video: "As a father it hits me slightly differently because I look at them and if that was my child I'd want everyone in the world to look at me and help me.
"And so the last few nights I've been spending some time on GoFundMe, a fantastic website."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.