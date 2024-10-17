Liam Payne's Final Text Revealed: Reached Out to Friend In Touching Exchange — Just Hours Before 1D Singer Fell to His Death
Liam Payne shared one last sweet moment with his friend before his death, his final texts have revealed.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal what the singer said to his pal Jodie Richards just hours before his shocking balcony death fall.
The 31-year-old messaged Richards on Monday and asked her what she was doing, to which she replied she was at the gym with her son.
Payne replied "nice" before he shared a Snapchat of himself on the bed in his hotel room with a hand on his forehead.
She replied "Sorry just home x", however, Payne would once again reach out to his friend two days later and asked her if she was awake.
Richards replied around 8am and the two messaged back and forth as Payne told her he was "chilling" in Argentina.
Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy also had the singer on her mind just days before as she told fans she was "grateful" for their "simple" relationship.
The model uploaded an image of the pair horseback riding on TikTok and showered the former boy band member with love.
Cassidy, Payne's girlfriend of two years, was staying with him at the CasaSur hotel — but departed days before his death.
Payne would fall to his death days later while at the CasaSur Hotel, shocking the world.
RadarOnline.com shared exclusive details of the emergency call made, where the owner of the hotel alerted authorities about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.
The owner told police: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."
He begged on the 911 call: "We need to send someone, please."
The owner added: "We need you to send somebody urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk.
"He is in a room that has a balcony and well, we are a little bit afraid that he might do something that could put him at risk."
Workers heard a loud sound in the hotel's courtyard after the call was made, and Payne's body was discovered just after 5pm local time.
Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti told Argentine newspaper Clarin that Payne suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard", and added that there was "no possibility of resuscitating him."
A search of Payne's hotel room revealed the destruction he left behind including a smashed up TV and burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub.
White powder and other drug paraphernalia could also be seen throughout the room, along with a half-drunk glass of champagne.
Payne was best known for his role in the boy band One Direction along with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.
The father-of-one struggled finding fame again after he ventured out for a solo career during the band's hiatus.
He was just 31 years old when he passed.
