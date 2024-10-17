REVEALED: Liam Payne's Doting Girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s Emotion-Filled Final Message to Star – Before She Left Him in Argentina 48 Hours Before Death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy told fans she was "grateful" for their "simple" relationship just days before he was found dead in the courtyard of a luxury hotel.
The model uploaded an image of the pair horseback riding on TikTok and showered the former boy band member with love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cassidy, Payne's girlfriend of two years, was staying with him at the CasaSur hotel in Argentina — but fleed days before his death.
The shared image showed Payne wearing a grey T-shirt while sitting on the back of a horse, getting help from an equestrian who set the couple up for their ride.
She wrote over the shot: "I am very grateful for the simple things in life."
Shortly after, the singer was pronounced dead on the scene after his body was uncovered on the third-floor balcony at CasaSur.
He was 31 years old.
A chilling 911 call made by the hotel owner said Payne was acting "erratic" and "breaking everything in his room," appearing to be strongly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Photos of Payne's hotel room taken after his death also showed charred aluminum foil, matches, a half-drunk champagne glass, and white powder.
Payne was engaging with his followers on social media just hours before his death, with one Snapchat showing him and Cassidy enjoying a leisurely breakfast together at the hotel.
He said in the clip: "This is the breakfast table, just enjoying breakfast and coffee even though it's 1pm."
Kate, however, dipped out days before — revealing in another TikTok video that she "had enough" after the trip was extended.
She documented her travels back to Florida from Argentina, saying: "I was so ready to leave. Honestly, loved South America but I hate staying in one place for too long."
The model added that they were originally supposed to only stay for five days, but it turned into two weeks— and she "needed to go home."
They were in South America watching Payne's ex-bandmate Niall Horan in concert.
Before his relationship with Cassidy, Payne welcomed his now 7-year-old son, Bear, with his ex Cheryl Cole.
He was also previously engaged to model Maya Henry in 2020, but the two broke it off a year later — officially ending their rocky romance in 2022.
However, Henry hit Payne with a cease and desist letter just last week, claiming the singer was repeatedly attempting to contact her.
While RadarOnline.com revealed Henry is currently "in shock" over the news of Payne's death, she recently spoke out against his concerning behavior.
On her decision to take legal action, lawyers told MailOnline: "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information.
"She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."
Henry also released her new fictional book, Looking Forward, which is based on true events from her time with Payne. She did, however, choose to keep many details private as a form of respect.
She said on The Internet is Dead podcast: "There are a lot of things that are worse than that I did leave out. So it's fiction inspired by true events."
