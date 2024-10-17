Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne One Direction's 'Quiet One's Torment': How 'All the Signs Were There’ Of Liam Payne's Fatal 'Erratic Behavior' — From Surgery to Axed Gigs and Rambling Videos Source: MEGA Liam Payne passed away after a tragic fall from a balcony. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 17 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Liam Payne fans spotted alarming signs the singer was spiraling into darkness long before the shocking news of his death broke on Wednesday. RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled star, who died at 31, previously raised red flags among supporters who noticed his bizarre behavior both in-person and online.

Payne had fans concerned for his health in the days leading up to his death as they noticed concerning in-person behavior.

Fans picked up on Payne's eye-catching ways most recently while attending his former bandmate, Niall Horan's concert in Argentina just days before his death. Payne was caught on video dancing erratically and was approached by a security guard as he waved his arms wildly in his private box.

Payne was seen dancing strangely at Niall Horan's concert days before his death.

A viral clip showed the former boy band singer leading a macarena routine to fans in front of him before the show started. Some fans now think Payne's unusual moves were a "cry for help."

Days later, the singer was pronounced dead after his body was found on the third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires. In the hours before, witnesses said Payne was acting "erratic" in the hotel lobby, and a 911 call made by the hotel owner said he was "breaking everything in his room" under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

@laylav0f.evans8fp Liam Payne Dances Macarena at Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan's Buenos Aires Concert ♬ original sound - laylav0f.evans8fp - laylav0f.evans8fp

In another worrying video, Payne was seen greeting fans in Argentina as he signed autographs and sang his hit song Familiar. Fans thought the former One Direction star looked "strained" and "out of sorts" during the event, even coming to the chilling realization that "the signs were there."

One person wrote: "'He looks so sad inside, but you all make him feel so loved and appreciated." Another added: "You can literally see the sadness, the pain and depression in his eyes. Reminds me of my friend before she passed away."

A source recently told The Sun that Payne's loved ones worried about him "spiraling" as he was attempting to "start a new life." They said: "Liam's behavior has been concerning many in his inner circle for months. For a while things seemed to be looking up for him but over the past year there are fears he is spiralling."

"He's no longer around some of his old friends as he's relocated to America to start a new life out there." They continued: "Everyone wants the best for him but things are erratic to say the least."

Just weeks before his death, the singer uploaded a bizarre video onto Snapchat claiming he and Horan "needed to talk" before Payne headed to Argentina for his concert. Speaking from his bed, Payne told followers: "Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'Elloooo!'"

He continued: "No bad vibes or anything like that, but we need to talk!" Fans quickly asked if the singer was "okay" in the comments section of the reshared video.

Payne had fans concerned after he canceled her tour in South America last year to heal from a severe kidney infection.

Last year, the singer sent fans into a frenzy by canceling his South America tour after being rushed to the hospital for a severe kidney infection. Payne uploaded a social media video to inform followers of the cancellation, saying he was ordered by doctors to "rest and recover."

He added: "This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently." Following news of Payne's health, his mother Karen said she was "worried sick" for her son.

She told MailOnline: "We are all worried sick about it but we just have to get on. It's horrible – him being all the way over there. He's in Milan and it sounds like he'll be there for a week. I feel helpless." Karen continued: "All we can really do is sit it out here and hope for the best. There is nothing we can do. We feel helpless."

The singer has also had a series of concerning public appearances over the past few years. He recently raised eyebrows in an interview at the 2022 Oscars where he defended actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage.

However, it was his "valley girl" accent that struck a chord with viewers — as Payne said he hadn't even been in the U.S. for two years. One person asked: "What's with the accent and what was he actually saying? Rambling word salad." Payne later confirmed that he had a few drinks that night and that his accent was "ever-changing" depending on who he was speaking with.

The singer sparked concern when he called his former bandmate Zayn a 'd---' after Zayn claimed One Direction was built around him.