Mystery Deepens Over Liam Payne's Death: Authorities Suspect Singer Was 'Unconscious or Semi-Conscious' During Deadly Fall From Third Floor Balcony in 'Drugs Mania'

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne suffered multiple injuries after plunging from the hotel balcony.

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

The eerie mystery behind Liam Payne's shocking death deepens as it is revealed hotel workers called cops regarding an "aggressive man" in the lobby moments before the tragedy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that before the One Direction alum's deadly fall from the hotel balcony, hotel workers feared for the young dad's life.

According to local media, the singer was "acting erratically in the hotel lobby" before had was "carried back to his room."

Source: MEGA

Payne passed away after plunging off a balcony.

In the chilling call, the hotel employee said: "Hello, good afternoon. I called just now but the line went dead. I'm calling from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

"We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."

The responder asked: "Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?"

The employee confirmed the information before stating: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger.

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."

Source: MEGA

Payne was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop

Before his death, witnesses said Payne was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop.

Pictures from inside Payne's hotel room surfaced online and showed a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminum foil in a bathtub, white powder, and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.

Hotel workers heard a loud sound in the courtyard after the desperate call for help before Payne's body was discovered just after 5 pm.

Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said that the singer suffered "very serious injuries after falling from a third floor into an internal courtyard."

He added that Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life" and was pronounced dead at 5:11 pm.

According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”

Argentina's prosecutor's office recently revealed that the singer may have been "semi-conscious or completely unconscious" during the fatal fall.

Source: MEGA

Payne's girlfriend Kate left just two days before his death.

The One Direction alum was in Argentina alone after longtime girlfriend Kate Cassidy left just two days prior.

Cassidy posted a TikTok video traveling back to Florida without the singer and stated she was "so ready to leave."

The couple was in the city to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Source: MEGA

Payne leaves behind one son named Bear with ex Cheryl.

