Mystery Deepens Over Liam Payne's Death: Authorities Suspect Singer Was 'Unconscious or Semi-Conscious' During Deadly Fall From Third Floor Balcony in 'Drugs Mania'

According to local media, the singer was "acting erratically in the hotel lobby" before had was "carried back to his room."

RadarOnline.com can reveal that before the One Direction alum's deadly fall from the hotel balcony, hotel workers feared for the young dad's life.

The eerie mystery behind Liam Payne 's shocking death deepens as it is revealed hotel workers called cops regarding an "aggressive man" in the lobby moments before the tragedy.

In the chilling call, the hotel employee said: "Hello, good afternoon. I called just now but the line went dead. I'm calling from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

"We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol. And well, when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please."

The responder asked: "Under the effects of alcohol and drugs, did you say sir?"

The employee confirmed the information before stating: "We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is in danger.

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk."