Liam Payne's Baby Mama Cheryl 'Can’t Stop Weeping' Over 1D Star’s Death Aged 31: 'She is Utterly Inconsolable and Feared the Worst For Him Months' Before Balcony Fall

Liam Payne's death has rocked Cheryl Cole.
And RadarOnline.com can now exclusively reveal the mother of his only child is holed up in her mansion “uncontrollably weeping” over Payne's tragic end.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Cheryl has been out of the limelight for years quietly bringing up her son Bear, but this news has sent her even more introverted.
“She’s not replying to loved ones’ and family’s text messages and just cannot stop weeping."
The insider added: "She has no idea how she is going to break this new to Bear or explain it."
The former One Direction star was found dead after he fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.
RadarOnline.com shared exclusive details of the emergency call made on Wednesday, where the hotel's owner alerted police about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.
The owner said: "We have a guest who is overdosed from drugs and alcohol, and when he is conscious, he breaks — he is breaking the whole room."
He begged: "We need to send someone, please."
The owner then confirmed Payne appeared to be under alcohol and narcotic defects after the 911 operator sought clarification.
Months before Payne's death, Cole reportedly feared the worst for her ex, and was "really worried" about him. This came after the singer had to cancel his tour and take a break from performing after he was rushed to hospital with a serious kidney infection.
A source close to Cole told the Mirror at the time: "Cheryl is really worried about Liam. As soon as she heard he was in hospital, she feared the worst."
The insider added: "She's really protective of him and is worried no one is actually looking out for him."
Payne previously admitted turning to alcohol and drugs as he struggled to deal with boy band One Direction's launch into superstardom. He, along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson met on X-Factor and joined forces, taking the music world by storm before their hiatus.
Payne also shared how a mystery respiratory illness left him floored off his feet in 2021, and then blamed a "pills and booze phase" for bloating his face to "ten times the size."
The performer revealed how he used to drink the contents of his mini bar during his One Direction days.
Cole, who was a member of the group Girls Aloud, was "well aware of the pressure to put talent on tour and make money", and saw his hospital stay as a "red flag", Heat Magazine reported.
The pair made their couples debut in May 2016 on the red carpet in Paris. One year later they welcomed their child.
However, they would part ways in 2018.
Payne was dating actress Kate Cassidy, and she joined him in Argentina, leaving alone just days before his death.
Cassidy also appeared in Payne's final Snapchat.
