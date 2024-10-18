Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Lover Kate Cassidy — and the Real Reason She Left Him in Argentina Two Days Before Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed why she left the singer in Argentina just two days before he tragically died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple went to South America to watch Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan's concert but decided to extend their stay in Buenos Aires before Payne fell to his death, sending shockwaves through his fanbase.
Cassidy, 25, took to TikTok to detail why she left the One Direction singer, 31, behind in Argentina.
She said: "Honestly, I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long.
"And we were supposed to be there for like five days, [which] turned into two weeks. I was just like, 'I need to go home.'"
She also told her fans she had developed a "weird rash" because of the "anxiety" she felt about flying.
- REVEALED: Liam Payne's Doting Girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s Emotion-Filled Final Message to Star – Before She Left Him in Argentina 48 Hours Before Death
- Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancée Breaks Silence After Tragic One Direction Star’s Balcony Death — Days After Tackling 'Toxic' Romance in Book and Launching Legal Action Against Singer
- Liam Payne Took Tragic Career Secret to Grave: Singer, 31, 'Dropped By Record Label Universal' Days Before Horrific 'Drug-Fueled' Hotel Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Payne only posted snaps of himself and Cassidy to his social media hours before tragedy struck, although they were reportedly recorded several days earlier.
The late singer's final post showed himself and Cassidy seemingly enjoying the break as he shared on Snapchat that the two had tucked into a late breakfast.
He told his fans: "This is the breakfast table, just enjoying breakfast and coffee even though it's 1 P.M."
Cassidy jokingly chimed in, labeling themselves "losers" for waking up late.
Another recent TikTok showed the couple enjoying a horse-riding session. In the post, Cassidy wrote: "I am very grateful for the simple things in life."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Wednesday, October 16, Payne had fallen to his death from a hotel balcony at Hotel CasaSur in the Palermo neighborhood of the Argentinian capital.
Witnesses said the fall happened around 5 pm local time, shortly after he was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting carried back to his room.
Police had previously been called to the hotel due to an "aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".
City ambulance spokesperson Alberto Crescenti told the media: "The injuries (Payne) had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resurrecting him."
Payne started dating Cassidy in late 2022, with the couple making their red carpet debut together in December of that year.
The relationship came following Payne's engagement to his model ex, Maya Henry, after the pair split for good in May 2022.
Just days before Payne's death, Henry served the One Direction singer with a legal cease and desist order following bouts of "obsessive" contact towards her, her friends, and her family.
In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, Henry said: "Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.