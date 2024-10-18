Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

Everything We Know About Liam Payne's Lover Kate Cassidy — and the Real Reason She Left Him in Argentina Two Days Before Death

Photo of Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy.
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy traveled to see Niall Horan perform.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed why she left the singer in Argentina just two days before he tragically died.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple went to South America to watch Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan's concert but decided to extend their stay in Buenos Aires before Payne fell to his death, sending shockwaves through his fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement
liam paynes lover kate cassidy real reason left argentina before death
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Kate Cassidy left Liam Payne in Argentina two days before he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy, 25, took to TikTok to detail why she left the One Direction singer, 31, behind in Argentina.

She said: "Honestly, I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long.

"And we were supposed to be there for like five days, [which] turned into two weeks. I was just like, 'I need to go home.'"

She also told her fans she had developed a "weird rash" because of the "anxiety" she felt about flying.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kateecass/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
liam paynes lover kate cassidy real reason left argentina before death
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Cassidy said she had developed a 'weird rash' because of the 'anxiety' she felt about flying.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne only posted snaps of himself and Cassidy to his social media hours before tragedy struck, although they were reportedly recorded several days earlier.

The late singer's final post showed himself and Cassidy seemingly enjoying the break as he shared on Snapchat that the two had tucked into a late breakfast.

He told his fans: "This is the breakfast table, just enjoying breakfast and coffee even though it's 1 P.M."

Cassidy jokingly chimed in, labeling themselves "losers" for waking up late.

Another recent TikTok showed the couple enjoying a horse-riding session. In the post, Cassidy wrote: "I am very grateful for the simple things in life."

Article continues below advertisement
liam paynes lover kate cassidy real reason left argentina before death
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Payne and Cassidy shared several videos throughout their trip.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Wednesday, October 16, Payne had fallen to his death from a hotel balcony at Hotel CasaSur in the Palermo neighborhood of the Argentinian capital.

Witnesses said the fall happened around 5 pm local time, shortly after he was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting carried back to his room.

Police had previously been called to the hotel due to an "aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".

City ambulance spokesperson Alberto Crescenti told the media: "The injuries (Payne) had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resurrecting him."

Article continues below advertisement
feature
Source: MEGA

Payne died after falling from his hotel balcony.

Payne started dating Cassidy in late 2022, with the couple making their red carpet debut together in December of that year.

The relationship came following Payne's engagement to his model ex, Maya Henry, after the pair split for good in May 2022.

Just days before Payne's death, Henry served the One Direction singer with a legal cease and desist order following bouts of "obsessive" contact towards her, her friends, and her family.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, Henry said: "Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.