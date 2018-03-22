You also have some serious contenders like models Ashley Graham and Chrissy Teigen, who love to shed clothes, along with model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, who honestly prefers to be completely naked most of the time. There are hot guys like singer/actor Nick Jonas and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. And Usher, who once shared the whole package in a steam bath Snapchat. The social media platform might be fleeting, but there is always a great screenshot, Snapchat, Instragram or YouTube video to let that NSFW nude snap live on!
Click through the Radar Online gallery of 22 of the most naked celebrity Snapchats ever—and ones you got to follow!
Dayum! The 22 Most Naked Celebrity Snapchat Pics of All Time
1. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Snapchat username: emrataThe naked truth: The model/actress is not shy about showing off her amazing body, in various forms of undress because, well, have you seen her? A little underboob and skimpy underwear always works. She's definitely a fun one to follow on Snapchat for all her au naturel-ness.
2. NICKI MINAJ
Snapchat username: nickiminajThe naked truth: Nicki Minaj is incredibly comfortable in her own skin, natch. It's simply not her style to cover up her gorgeous hour-glass figure, ample cleavage and amazing backside. The rapper's Snaps prove it. Boom! There are the girls!
3. KIM KARDASHIAN
Snapchat username: kimkardashianThe naked truth: The queen of selfies cannot stop snapping away, and when the mood hits, she's gonna show off that amazing bod, like this slicked-down Kardashian, in a barely-there swimsuit. She once said, “Nude selfies till I die!” You better believe it.
4. ASHLEY GRAHAM
Snapchat username: theashleygrahamThe naked truth: The plus-size model just loves to live her best life on her Snapchat and shows off her bod as often as she can. A topless shot with a puppy-dogged ear filter is all you need.
5. DEMI LOVATO
Snapchat username: theddlovato The naked truth: The singer likes to share candid, impromptu moments. Like when she's feeling pretty damn sexy in a one-piece swimsuit.
6. USHER
Snapchat username: howusnapThe naked truth: For one thing, he's hot as hell. So yeah, you gotta follow him for that. Usher decided to give his Snapchat followers a tour of his home in 2016, he stopped off at his steam room, stripped down, and let it all soak in.
7. GIGI HADID
Snapchat username: itsgigihadidThe naked truth: Like her model friends, Kendall Jenner, and sister Bella Hadid, Gigi likes to share those quiet moments. When Hadid is just lounging around by the pool, she feels like cropping a pic of her bangin' bod.
8. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Snapchat username: kourtneykardashThe naked truth: She's a Kardashian, so of course she's going to snap a few pics now and then of her toned, bronzed body. The best part about this pic is how the natural sunlight shines a spotlight on those gams!
9. LEA MICHELE
Snapchat username: msleamichele The naked truth: The actress's Snapchat is full of pics and videos from her life, getting dolled up for events, going on vacation and those times she feels like snappin' after she takes a shower, all steamy and whatnot.
10. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
Snapchat username: rosiehwThe naked truth: She's just one cool blonde to follow because you can get a glimpse of her glam life. When Huntington-Whiteley takes a mirror selfie, clad only in lingerie, it's the sort of BTS you want from the Victoria's Secret model. Wowza!
11. KYLIE JENNER
Snapchat username: KylizzleMyNizzlThe naked truth: Jenner has always been pretty up front about loving the way she looks, and rightly so. Taking a bathroom selfie in a very sheer bra is just one way Jenner gives followers a treat.
12. JUSTIN BIEBER
Snapchat username: RickTheSizzlerThe naked truth: You got to love catching all of Bieber's feels, clothed or not. The singer is here showing off the tats on his lean torso, with the bright sun in his eyes. And this is an older pic, too...he has way more tattoos now.
13. LEWIS HAMILTON
Snapchat username: lewishamilton The naked truth: The outspoken Formula 1 racing superstar isn't afraid to show off his hot physique. Like in this quick bathroom snap, displaying those amazing rock-hard abs.
14. KENDALL JENNER
Snapchat username: kendalljennerThe naked truth: Jenner's Snapchat is full of fun moments, runway vids, clips from KUWTK—and those racy snaps when the model wants to show a little skin. A sexy cropped shot, pulling up that red one-piece swimsuit is definitely hawt.
15. JASON DERULO
Snapchat username: derulo_jason The naked truth: The singer is simply smokin' AF, and getting snippets of his concerts is just a plus. The other plus is when he snaps his fine form in various states of undress.
16. ARIEL WINTER
Snapchat username: winter.arielThe naked truth: The actress definitely wants followers to know she's all grows up and ready to show off her voluptuous curves. Like a whole ton of curves and cleavage and all the rest...check out this Snapchat video to see what we mean.
17. CHRISSY TEIGEN
Snapchat username: chrissyteigenThe naked truth: Not only does this beauty have the sweetest life with husband John Legend with her growing family, but Teigen gives zero efffs about what state of dress she's in when she decides to snap. The mom here is showing some tricks of the trade with the boob tape.
18. LADY GAGA
Snapchat username: ladygaga The naked truth: Gaga gives you great peeks behind the scenes, cute snaps of her dog—and all the fun she has touring around. And here's the way the singer/actress likes to spill some tea, all naked.
19. NEYMAR
Snapchat username: neymarjrThe naked truth: The Barcelona soccer star is just too sexy for words. Even hotter is when Neymar likes to kick the ball around without a shirt.
20. BELLA THORNE
Snapchat username: bellathornedabThe naked truth: Thorne is living her best young self, and we are just along for the ride. From snapping her first-time bikini wax, or a bathroom selfie in a very see-through top, the actress is game for anything.
21. RITA ORA
Snapchat username: officialritaora The naked truth: The singer/actress snapchats her daily routines and glamorous outings—and occasionally snaps some skin, too. While in Paris, dancing around in front of the mirror in just a robe and sexy bra will do it!
22. NICK JONAS
Snapchat username: JickNonasThe naked truth: Between workout vids, silly filters and Jonas just looking too fine in his skivvies, you'll be hooked. Yep, you can definitely watch Jonas without his shirt all day long.
