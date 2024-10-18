Dying and Crippled Liza Minnelli, 78, Being 'Controlled' by 'Creepy' Collaborator Michael Feinstein: 'To Get to Her, You Have to Put Up With Him'
Liza Minnelli's rumored "controlling" best friend Michael Feinstein is allegedly ruling over her decisions, as he wants to be included in all of the legend's projects.
RadarOnline.com can reveal every part of the stage and screen star's life is apparently at the hand of her longtime friend, leaving pals anxious that she might not even realize it.
In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the legendary EGOT winner made a surprising request: To have the interview conducted by none other than Michael.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Minnelli "didn’t care about the usual demands like control over the photographer or makeup team."
Instead, her only priority was ensuring her friend got the job.
An insider said: "To get Liza, you have to put up with Michael," adding the piano player "now controls every aspect of Minnelli’s life."
Friends of the Cabaret star are reportedly "concerned about her well-being," questioning if she’s even aware of the demands he’s making on her behalf.
However, concerns over Feinstein’s behavior are nothing new.
In 2019, fans questioned seeing Minnelli’s beloved Oscar, awarded to her father Vincente Minnelli in 1959 for Gigi, on display at Feinstein’s house — he posted a photo of the statuette and claimed Vincente gave it to him.
The post stirred worries among her inner circle, with many doubting she would ever part with such a cherished keepsake.
Billy Stritch, Minnelli’s frequent accompanist, sarcastically commented on the post to ask Feinstein why the Oscar had previously been in Minnelli's apartment if it belonged to him.
Stritch later deleted his comment, which left eagle-eyed fans even more puzzled.
Feinstein eventually blamed his assistant for the "misinformation" and edited his post to clarify the situation.
Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland, recently shared that many people have misconceptions about her life.
In the rare convo with Interview, she admitted: "They read trash and tripe and don’t know that my life is really beautiful."
"It’s filled with loved ones, laughter, creativity, and emotional as well as financial safety. People weaponize crazy stories, it’s a friggin’ bore. I don’t think people understand what a close family we are."
She added: "Sometimes it hurt my feelings, but your job as an artist is to not listen to them and do what you do, which they can’t do."
The Broadway legend also stressed the importance of prioritizing her physical well-being, saying she fixes whatever health issues need be and moves on.
She said: "I have one piece of advice: Take care of your body ’cause you might live longer than you expect to."
"I just keep replacing parts and moving forward. You just deal with it and be happy, and as Dick Van Dyke sang and taught to me, 'Put on a Happy Face.'"
The update comes after the star sparked health concerns earlier this year for being "too frail" to attend Allan Lazare's funeral.
Minnelli also said she "paved her own way" and still works just as hard "as anybody can."
She explained: "I love performing. I still take dance lessons, and when I sing to people in the theater, I’m not giving a performance — I’m sharing my love with each individual person."
"I’m asking, ‘This is how I feel. How 'bout you?' My work is real."
Minnelli began her theatrical career in 1961, making her professional stage debut in the 1963 revival of Best Foot Forward.
She rose to fame in the late 1960s, mainly with her role as Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret, for which she won an Oscar.
Minnelli has also received numerous accolades throughout her time in the spotlight, spanning film, stage, and television.
