Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

EthelGate: Joe Biden Branded 'Former President' In Massive Gaffe By White House Press Secretary After His Intense Conversation With Barack Obama at Ethel Kennedy Funeral

Photo of Joe Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre
Source: MEGA

Jean-Pierre called Biden the 'former president' in an awkward slip-up.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Joe Biden has been mistakenly mocked by the White House Press Secretary following his conversation with Barack Obama.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden and Obama, 63, appeared to be discussing Vice President Kamala Harris' chances of winning the White House while at Ethel Kennedy's funeral, as the 81-year-old seemed to say, "she's not as strong as me," to which Obama apparently replied, "I know... that's true... we have time."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden former president gaffe by press secretary conversation barack obama
Source: MEGA

Jean-Pierre had an awkward gaffe while discussing President Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden appeared to back his predecessor up, and responded: "Yeah, we'll get there in time."

On Thursday, when asked about it, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dance around the answer and mistakenly called Biden the "former president."

She said: "... And we have said many times, the president and former President Biden they have a very close relationship."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden former president gaffe by press secretary conversation barack obama
Source: MEGA

The White House Press Secretary called Biden the 'former president.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jean-Pierre added: "I don't have anything else to share on that. I have not had this conversation with the president. Obviously we've been pretty busy these last few hours on the plane."

Before her head-scratching choice of words, Jean-Pierre, 50, shared: "... The president really very much appreciated being there at the funeral of Ethel Kennedy who he saw as someone who is incredible and was an incredible force obviously in her life during her years.

"And what he wanted to do was lift up - lift her up and speak to her accomplishment and what she meant to him, not just to him but to her family and to the country. So he appreciated doing that."

Article continues below advertisement
ethel kennedy obama
Source: MEGA

It comes after Biden and Obama's mysterious conversation at Ethel Kennedy's funeral.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Obama's apparent words to Biden, he has been pouring his energy into helping Harris and Tim Waltz's win — the former president recorded 21 videos for the campaign and content with influencers can be expected.

Hannah Hankins, a spokesperson for Obama who first worked for him in the White House, shared: “The goal has always been to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders to ensure the party is sustainable long term without him."

Article continues below advertisement

Obama has been keeping his involvement behind the scenes over the years, according to CNN. Some of his work has included meetings with New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

According to insiders, during a meeting at Obama's Washington office: "He talked to them about coming off like real people rather than scolding coastal elites and staying consistent rather than being pulled into the whirlwind of Washington consultant advice, according to people in the room."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama
Source: MEGA

Obama is said to be working hard behind-the-scenes for the Harris campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Obama's estranged half-sibling Abon'go Malik Obama recently claimed the popular politician is "still running the country" and will have a "big role to play" should Harris win the White House next month.

He said: "He's still running the Democratic Party, and he's still running the country behind closed doors. He's going to be extremely influential in whatever goes on should they win."

Article continues below advertisement

He also claimed Obama was instrumental in "swapping out" Biden for Harris, 59, as the Democratic nominee in July.

"Definitely he had something to do with it. I'm sure that they are talking almost every day," he told the New York Post.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.