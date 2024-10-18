EthelGate: Joe Biden Branded 'Former President' In Massive Gaffe By White House Press Secretary After His Intense Conversation With Barack Obama at Ethel Kennedy Funeral

RadarOnline.com can reveal Biden and Obama, 63, appeared to be discussing Vice President Kamala Harris ' chances of winning the White House while at Ethel Kennedy's funeral, as the 81-year-old seemed to say, "she's not as strong as me," to which Obama apparently replied, "I know... that's true... we have time."

She said: "... And we have said many times, the president and former President Biden they have a very close relationship."

On Thursday, when asked about it, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dance around the answer and mistakenly called Biden the "former president."

Biden appeared to back his predecessor up, and responded: "Yeah, we'll get there in time."

Jean-Pierre added: "I don't have anything else to share on that. I have not had this conversation with the president. Obviously we've been pretty busy these last few hours on the plane."

Before her head-scratching choice of words, Jean-Pierre, 50, shared: "... The president really very much appreciated being there at the funeral of Ethel Kennedy who he saw as someone who is incredible and was an incredible force obviously in her life during her years.

"And what he wanted to do was lift up - lift her up and speak to her accomplishment and what she meant to him, not just to him but to her family and to the country. So he appreciated doing that."