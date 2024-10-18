Taylor Swift's Lover Travis Kelce's Penis Alert! NFL 'Bans Spies From His Team Locker Room' To Avoid Pics Leaking Of Athlete's Junk
The NFL is boosting security to protect Travis Kelce from potential “peeping Toms” looking for a locker room "hot shot".
The league slapped down new rules to keep outsiders out of the players' BTS zone, mainly to protect the Kansas City Chiefs tight end amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source revealed the pro football players will now have to be interviewed in "designated areas" determined by their teams — with their locker rooms strickly off limits.
They told RadarOnline.com: "While reporters will still have access to players for interviews, the locker room will no longer be part of the equation."
"Instead, interviews will now be conducted in separate, designated areas, with each team determining the location."
They continued: "While they league is pretending this is to product all players privates, everyone knows it is to protect Taylor Swift’s boyfriend."
The decision comes as many NFL stars' romances — primarily Kelce's with his billionaire beau — have had an uptick in popularity recently.
The insider added: "Swift’s new flame — and other NFL stars — can rest assured that their post-game downtime won’t be making headlines. But no one believes it’s just a coincidence that the new rules are being implemented now."
The new strategy could either improve relations between players and the press or heighten tensions in sports media coverage.
In early October, RadarOnline.com revealed Swift had been dodging some of her boyfriend's games due to having "fresh security fears."
Eyebrows were raised when the Blank Space singer missed back-to-back games in Atlanta and Los Angeles, with some speculating there was some trouble in paradise.
However, a source confirmed everything's good with the celebrity couple — who began dating in July of last year.
An insider told PageSix: "If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable.
"Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."
Swift's security team has been on high-alert since her three Vienna concert dates had to be cancelled after authorities thwarted an ISIS terrorist attack.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the CIA alerted Austrian authorities about a planned terrorist attack targeting "tens of thousands" at Swift's concert, resulting in the arrest of three young men who had been radicalized online.
Another source suggested Swift's absence from Kelce's recent games has provided the couple a "break" from the media and paparazzi.
She's been busy, though, as the Grammy winner's second installment of her U.S. Eras Tour dates kick off today.
The breakup rumors emerged after claims suggested the couple's relationship was staged for publicity, fueled by a leaked "showmance document" outlining a planned breakup.
After a spokesperson for Kelce denounced the document as "completely false and fabricated," insiders alleged the couple devised a plan to prove their love is genuine.
Swift attended the Chiefs home opener on September 5 and was spotted at Prime Social in Kansas City with Kelce afterward.
The next night, the two went out for pizza in Brooklyn — where they notably turned down VIP service and sat in the main section, which an insider said appeared to be "by design."
