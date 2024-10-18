Liam Payne's Phone 'Key To Solving Growing Mystery' Around Boybander's Balcony Plunge Death As Argentinian Cops Hunt Drug Dealer
Liam Payne's cell phone could help solve several unanswered questions surrounding the former One Direction star's tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the police in Argentina believe the circumstances around the singer's fatal fall are "suspicious" as they hunt his potential drug dealer.
Authorities claim Liam's phone, which was removed from his hotel room, will be key to determining who may have supplied him with drugs.
The former One Direction star's phone could also reveal what happened leading to the 31-year-old's fall from his balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16.
Police say there is no sign of a third party being involved in the late pop star's death. However, they discovered "what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol, destroyed objects and furniture" in his hotel room.
The cops reportedly spoke with two key witnesses who may have been the last to see Liam alive.
Argentina's prosecutor's office said two women who were allegedly with Liam Payne the night before his untimely death have now provided statements.
According to Argentine outlet Infobae, both women left the Hotel CasaSur without the pop star after waiting for him in the lobby.
Authorities claim there is no indication the women could be involved in any way in the star's fatal fall.
Witnesses said the fall happened around 5 pm local time, shortly after Liam was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting carried back to his room.
Police had previously been called to the hotel due to an "aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".
City ambulance spokesperson Alberto Crescenti told the media: "The injuries (Liam) had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resurrecting him."
Forensic teams reportedly retrieved a whiskey bottle, lighter and mobile phone from the building's internal courtyard where Liam's body was found.
Local police have yet to confirm what the substances found in the room are and are due to run tests on them shortly.
The forthcoming toxicology report is expected to provide further insights into the events surrounding the incident.
Liam's former bandmates from One Direction expressed their profound sorrow and shared a heartfelt tribute following his passing.
They said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
One Direction became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before going their separate ways in 2016.
Liam's death has reverberated across the music industry. The legacy of the former One Direction star endures through his music and the memories shared by those who knew him best.
