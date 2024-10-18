Liam Payne's Phone 'Key To Solving Growing Mystery' Around Boybander's Balcony Plunge Death As Argentinian Cops Hunt Drug Dealer

Authorities claim Liam's phone, which was removed from his hotel room, will be key to determining who may have supplied him with drugs.

The former One Direction star's phone could also reveal what happened leading to the 31-year-old's fall from his balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16.

Police say there is no sign of a third party being involved in the late pop star's death. However, they discovered "what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol, destroyed objects and furniture" in his hotel room.