Dazed, Slurring Words and Shaky on His Feet: Haunting Videos Emerge Showing Liam Payne's Final Days as It's Revealed Worried Pals Were Planning Intervention
In the final days and hours of Liam Payne's life, the troubled singer was dazed, slurring his words and shaky on his feet just before his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the haunting videos taken by fans of the former One Direction member just before he fell to his death as it's revealed terrified friends were planning for an "intervention" with the singer.
Before the fatal fall, One Direction fans shared footage of the singer just days and hours before his death.
Payne, 31, was seen hugging fans and in good spirits — but his body language was off, according to loyal supporters of the boyband.
In one of the haunting clips shared by a fan, Payne appeared to be unsteady on his feet during a hug and then slurred his words.
Another video showed Payne attempting to fix his hair while posing for the snap with the loyal fan.
Payne's fans have taken to the comments section to talk about the signs the 31-year-old was showing before his death.
One wrote: "His eyes seemed dead."
Another said: "He seems lost.. under the influence.. alone.. putting on a mask... I pray for his soul."
A third added: "That poor baby. There is nothing behind his eyes. Oh, I just hope that he is finally at peace."
On Friday, an insider who was staying at the same hotel as Payne spoke to DailyMail.com and revealed chilling details about her encounter with him just minutes before he died.
The woman told the site that Payne said: "I used to be in a boy band - that's why I'm so f----d up."
She also claimed that Payne was displaying "disturbing and weird behavior" as he smashed his laptop on the floor in the lobby.
On Wednesday evening, Payne was spotted arriving back to his hotel alone just moments before the tragedy.
The singer was reportedly "acting erratically in the hotel lobby" before had was "carried back to his room," leaving the hotel staff worried.
The hotel owner called police and begged for help to come urgently, but just moments later Payne's body was found in the courtyard after the fall.
Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."
A source told The Sun Payne's friends were worried about the star and planning an intervention before his sudden death.
The insider said: "His friends have been worried about him for weeks because he was struggling with his career and wanted to release some new music but he felt he wasn't as good as his other bandmates, which they kept telling him just wasn't true. He was just always so hard on himself.
"Then in recent weeks his drinking and suspected drug use started to worry his friends, they were actually planning an intervention, it was that bad."
