Dazed, Slurring Words and Shaky on His Feet: Haunting Videos Emerge Showing Liam Payne's Final Days as It's Revealed Worried Pals Were Planning Intervention

Before the fatal fall, One Direction fans shared footage of the singer just days and hours before his death.

Payne, 31, was seen hugging fans and in good spirits — but his body language was off, according to loyal supporters of the boyband.

In one of the haunting clips shared by a fan, Payne appeared to be unsteady on his feet during a hug and then slurred his words.

Another video showed Payne attempting to fix his hair while posing for the snap with the loyal fan.