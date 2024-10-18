Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI and Gun Possession After Trying to Flee Scene of Accident: Ex-NFL Quarterback was 'Slurring Words' and Had 'Bloodshot Eyes'

Upon interviewing Cutler at the scene, officers reported "bloodshot eyes" and "a strong odor of alcohol" coming from the former Denver Bronco. Additionally, police found "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol".

Authorities classified the crash as "a minor traffic collision," with no mention of injuries resulting from the incident.

According to a press release, Cutler faced charges of a DUI, illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.

In charging documents, it states the former athlete attempted to flee the scene before offering to pay the driver of the vehicle $2,000 to keep him from calling police.