Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI and Gun Possession After Trying to Flee Scene of Accident: Ex-NFL Quarterback was 'Slurring Words' and Had 'Bloodshot Eyes'
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for DUI and gun possession in downtown Franklin, Tennessee – and during the embarrassing bust he was "slurring his words" and had "bloodshot eyes"
RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrest followed a rear-end collision involving Cutler, 41, and another vehicle on Thursday, October 17, where the former athlete was found in possession of multiple weapons while intoxicated.
Upon interviewing Cutler at the scene, officers reported "bloodshot eyes" and "a strong odor of alcohol" coming from the former Denver Bronco. Additionally, police found "two firearms in his vehicle, including a loaded pistol".
Authorities classified the crash as "a minor traffic collision," with no mention of injuries resulting from the incident.
According to a press release, Cutler faced charges of a DUI, illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.
In charging documents, it states the former athlete attempted to flee the scene before offering to pay the driver of the vehicle $2,000 to keep him from calling police.
Cutler, a retired quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos, was released on a $5,000 bond the same night as the arrest.
Despite his successful football career, Cutler has recently been in the public eye due to his personal life.
Cutler married reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2013, and the couple's relationship became the focus of E!'s Very Cavallari show from 2018 to 2020.
They share three children — sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.
In 2020, the couple filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".
In their divorce filing, Cavallari claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper" and said "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on [Cutler's] behalf".
In a recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, Cavallari opened up about her current co-parenting arrangement with Cutler.
She said: "When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex, and I had every other week off from my kids, and that's changed. I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work."
The one-time pro football player played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2006 to 2017. He had 35,133 passing yards and 227 passing touchdowns during his career.
Cutler had a 52-52 win-loss record with the Bears in eight seasons.
