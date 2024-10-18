Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on Liam Payne's Death: 'X Factor' Mogul Says He's 'Truly Devastated' As Singing Show Accused of Exploiting Young Stars
Simon Cowell is feeling the heat after the death of former X Factor contestant Liam Payne.
Following the singer's death, RadarOnline.com can now reveal how the show's boss is drowning in controversy and backlash.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Liam’s death is not only a tragedy – it’s also a growing PR disaster for Simon.
“For years, the X Factor has been under scrutiny over its treatment of its stars and it’s repeatedly been hit with accusations it did not display any duty of care towards the youngsters who shot to fame after appearing on the show."
The insider added: "Reality TV is brutal and claims are growing Liam was abandoned and thrown to the wolves before his death, after he was dumped by his record label and left feeling useless.
“Simon has to take some responsibility for this tragedy and he knows it.”
Fans have raged at Cowell, 65, and his show, taking it to X to react after Payne's death. One person wrote: "X factor, Simon Cowell, management etc pushed them all at such a young age into fame, money and grueling schedules. They all have admitted they have struggled because of it all. Much more needs to be done as a duty of care to artists."
Another shared: "Shows like [Britain's Got Talent] and X Factor, and of course Simon Cowell must take blame. Springing under 16s to instant fame, when obviously their heads aren’t ready for that kind of life. Reality shows should be 18+."
While a user reacted: "The tragic self-destruction of One Direction member Liam Payne is a good example of why musical groups should be organic, not contrived by music producers. For those unfamiliar with this, Simon Cowell organized the band from singular competitors on The X Factor (UK)."
On Friday, the TV star took to Instagram to respond to Payne's death, and wrote: "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.
"Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”
He added: "I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”
Cowell also touched on his times with Payne and their conversations about the singer's seven-year-old son, Bear: "We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago.”
He added that the young boy "has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”
Cowell, who formed the boy band One Direction which included Payne, said: "I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were..."
Prior to Cowell's tribute, X Factor alums Katie Waissel and Rebecca Ferguson blasted the music mogul for his treatment of the young talent.
Waissel raged: "If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.”
Meanwhile, Ferguson said: “It's always a hotel room! We both met at Euston station and shared the taxi together to X factor, young, innocent and unaffected by fame..."
Payne was found dead on Wednesday on a hotel's courtyard. He was 31 years old.
