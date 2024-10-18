Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Simon Cowell
Exclusive

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence on Liam Payne's Death: 'X Factor' Mogul Says He's 'Truly Devastated' As Singing Show Accused of Exploiting Young Stars

Photo of Simon Cowell and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Cowell is receiving harsh backlash following Payne's shocking death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Simon Cowell is feeling the heat after the death of former X Factor contestant Liam Payne.

Following the singer's death, RadarOnline.com can now reveal how the show's boss is drowning in controversy and backlash.

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell
Source: MEGA

Cowell is receiving backlash for the treatment of contestants on his talent shows

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Liam’s death is not only a tragedy – it’s also a growing PR disaster for Simon.

“For years, the X Factor has been under scrutiny over its treatment of its stars and it’s repeatedly been hit with accusations it did not display any duty of care towards the youngsters who shot to fame after appearing on the show."

The insider added: "Reality TV is brutal and claims are growing Liam was abandoned and thrown to the wolves before his death, after he was dumped by his record label and left feeling useless.

“Simon has to take some responsibility for this tragedy and he knows it.”

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell reaction pressure mounts x factor boss slammed exploitation abandonment
Source: XFACTORUK/YouTube

Payne appeared on The X Factor in 2008, and then again in 2010, becoming a part of One Direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have raged at Cowell, 65, and his show, taking it to X to react after Payne's death. One person wrote: "X factor, Simon Cowell, management etc pushed them all at such a young age into fame, money and grueling schedules. They all have admitted they have struggled because of it all. Much more needs to be done as a duty of care to artists."

Another shared: "Shows like [Britain's Got Talent] and X Factor, and of course Simon Cowell must take blame. Springing under 16s to instant fame, when obviously their heads aren’t ready for that kind of life. Reality shows should be 18+."

While a user reacted: "The tragic self-destruction of One Direction member Liam Payne is a good example of why musical groups should be organic, not contrived by music producers. For those unfamiliar with this, Simon Cowell organized the band from singular competitors on The X Factor (UK)."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, the TV star took to Instagram to respond to Payne's death, and wrote: "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.

"Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

He added: "I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

MORE ON:
Simon Cowell

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell reaction pressure mounts x factor boss slammed exploitation abandonment
Source: MEGA

Payne and One Direction launched into superstardom after their appearance on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Cowell also touched on his times with Payne and their conversations about the singer's seven-year-old son, Bear: "We reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all of those years ago.”

He added that the young boy "has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”

Cowell, who formed the boy band One Direction which included Payne, said: "I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were..."

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell reaction pressure mounts x factor boss slammed exploitation abandonment
Source: XFACTORUK/YouTube

Payne was found dead on a hotel courtyard on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to Cowell's tribute, X Factor alums Katie Waissel and Rebecca Ferguson blasted the music mogul for his treatment of the young talent.

Waissel raged: "If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson said: “It's always a hotel room! We both met at Euston station and shared the taxi together to X factor, young, innocent and unaffected by fame..."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Payne was found dead on Wednesday on a hotel's courtyard. He was 31 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
simon cowell
Source: MEGA

X Factor alums blasted Cowell for his alleged harsh treatment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.