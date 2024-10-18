Liam Payne Shared Topless Snapchat Picture With Bikini-Clad Woman — Minutes Before His 'Drugs Cocktail' Balcony Dive Death
Liam Payne's final post on social media has been uncovered.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late One Direction star posted a shirtless picture alongside a bikini-clad woman on his Snapchat a mere 30 minutes before his death.
Payne died aged 31 on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from his hotel room's third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In the Snapchat photo, Payne is seen shirtless posing for a mirror picture with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. The singer wore black boxing shorts and a gold chain necklace.
Cassidy donned a black bikini, black square sunglasses and a straw visor.
The pair traveled to South America to attend the concert of his former bandmate, Niall Horan, days prior to his death.
Payne's Snapchat posts initially caused confusion among fans after news of his sudden death made headlines. In the photos and videos shared to his account, the singer appeared to be sober, conflicting with initial reports regarding his erratic behavior and state of his hotel room shortly before his death.
Adding to confusion about the timing of his posts and his behavior was posts made on Cassidy's TikTok account.
Cassidy shared a video documenting her travel day home from South America.
In her video, Cassidy flashed her airline ticket which revealed she left the country on October 12, four days before the singer's death.
She explained she initially only planned on being in Argentina for five days but the trip had been extended for two weeks.
Fans on social media speculated from Cassidy's post that Payne's Snapchat uploads were prerecorded and uploaded shortly before the tragedy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a leaked WhatsApp memo, which was originally recorded in Spanish, alleged a housekeeper from the hotel discovered drug paraphernalia in Payne's room hours before his death – and claimed the singer apologized for the state of his messy room.
Eyewitnesses told TMZ the singer was "behaving erratically" in the hotel lobby and allegedly smashed his laptop before he had to taken back to his room.
Police were reportedly called to the hotel after receiving reports of "an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol".
Before authorities and emergency personnel arrived at the hotel, Payne fell to his death from the balcony. His body was discovered in the hotel courtyard.
Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system, said the singer suffered a cranial fracture and "extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death".
Photos of Payne's third-floor hotel room revealed the suite was trashed, including a smashed TV and a half-filled champagne glass.
Aluminum foil and powder was also pictured scattered throughout the room.
The 31-year-old had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past.
He told the BBC: "When I was younger, I went straight in on the whisky. I tend to pick my poison early, then I stick with it until it bores me.
Payne additionally spoke of battling mental health issues amid his global fame, adding: "There were a couple of very dark years of me going through extreme peril with different mental health things."
